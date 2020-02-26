Minerva to Showcase Revolutionary Mining AI at PDAC2020

VANCOUVER, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV:MVAI) ("Minerva" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence company focused on knowledge engineering, is pleased to announce that the Company will be exhibiting its revolutionary AI software at the PDAC 2020 Convention, which runs from March 1st-March 4th, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

Minerva CEO Scott Tillman and other members of the Company will be in attendance at booth #601.

The annual PDAC Convention —the World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention— attracts over 25,000 people from 135 countries. The mission of PDAC is to promote a globally responsible, vibrant and sustainable mineral sector that encourages leading practices in technical, operational, environmental, safety and social performance.

At PDAC2020, Minerva will be showcasing TERRA, the Company's innovative AI-powered mining software ecosystem. Minerva's core competency is combining machine intelligence with human intelligence to produce explainable, rapid conclusions that enable cost-effective decision-making. With the new TERRA software suite, Minerva has utilized this knowledge to put together a range of four unique products to improve the operation of exploration and mining companies:

SOLACE – Prepares data for cognitive AI and machine learning applications

TARGET – Cognitive AI application for evaluation of surface exploration data

DRIVER – Cognitive AI application for evaluation of mine and exploration drilling data

LEO – Document management system optimized for interoperability with AI systems

All four applications will be available for demonstration at booth #601. Interested parties may book one of the limited demo timeslots at http://bit.ly/PDACdemo.

To find out more about Minerva's revolutionary approach to AI, visit their site at www.minervaintelligence.com.

About Minerva Intelligence, Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a knowledge engineering company based in Vancouver, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Their proprietary evidence-based decision-making software is bringing the benefits of artificial intelligence technology to industries dependent on reasoning with complex technical and scientific data.

Although Minerva's applications currently focus on earth science-related domains including natural hazards and mineral exploration, their technology has application in diverse industries and domains.

Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture (symbol MVAI).

For further details, please refer to their website (www.minervaintelligence.com).

