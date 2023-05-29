Minerva Intelligence welcomes new CEO and Directors, announces resignation of previous Executives and Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) (OTCQB: MVAIF) ("Minerva" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of a new CEO and the addition of a new Director to its leadership team. These changes reflect the Company's commitment to growth, innovation, and strategic vision.

As of May 25, 2023, Mr. Mihalis Belantis assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer and Director, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to Minerva. With a strong track record, strategic vision, leadership experience, and passion for business, Mr. Belantis is poised to lead Minerva into its next phase of growth and success.

"We are excited to be part of such a young and dynamic company that is in one of the hottest and fastest growing industries - Artificial Intelligence ("AI") with a focus on Climate Risk and ESG compliance and reporting. With our current AI technology, we are positioned to be the leader in this category and industry," comments Mr. Belantis. "We will leverage our strong technical knowledge and experience in capital markets to deliver solid growth opportunity for our investors and stakeholders."

Accompanying the arrival of the new CEO is Scott Davis, who will be joining the Board of Directors. Mr. Davis brings a diverse range of talents and perspectives that will contribute to the Company's strategic initiatives and long-term growth.

While celebrating the arrival of the new leadership, Minerva bids a fond farewell to its retiring Executives and Directors. Mr. Scott Tillman (CEO and Director), Mr. Jason Petralia (Chairman) and Mr. Gleb Chuvpilo (Director), all who have played a pivotal role throughout their tenure. We thank them for their contributions.

Minerva welcomes all investors and stakeholders to join them on this Climate Solution journey.

About Minerva Intelligence Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a leader in AI driven technology focused on Climate Risk and ESG compliance. Minerva uses cutting-edge AI technologies to address pressing challenges faced by businesses and communities. We specialize in climate science and AI, extracting valuable insights from complex data sets and providing actionable recommendations to our clients.

Minerva's proprietary AI technology is rooted in hazard mapping and climate modeling, enables us to extract valuable insights and package them into actionable ways for a diverse range of applications. With our expertise and technology, we help clients thrive in the face of an ever-changing climate. Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol MVAI). For further details, please visit our website www.minervaintelligence.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

For further information: Mihalis Belantis, CEO and Director, [email protected]