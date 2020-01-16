Minerva Intelligence to Demo its AI-Powered Mining Software at AME Roundup 2020

VANCOUVER, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -Minerva Intelligence Inc. is pleased to announce their participation in the 2020 AME Roundup Conference which will be held January 20th - 23rd at Vancouver's Convention Center. Minerva CEO Scott Tillman will be in attendance at booth #500.

The AME Roundup is an innovative conference focused on generating new connections by creating a collaborative environment that brings solutions related to mineral exploration and development in British Columbia and around the world.

Minerva will be showcasing TERRA, their innovative Mining AI software suite. Minerva's core competency is combining machine intelligence with human intelligence to produce explainable, rapid conclusions that enable cost-effective decision-making. With its TERRA suite, Minerva has utilized this knowledge to put together a range of software applications that helps clients harmonize and utilize poorly-structured or legacy data, produces new and precise auditable geological targets for 92 different mineral deposit types, optimizes underused 3D drilling data, and provides rapid, intelligent discovery of documents.

Minerva will also be showcasing their industry-defining technology at Roundup's Innovation Hub, an area reserved for conference invitees to display the latest innovations in the mineral exploration sphere. At the Innovation Hub, Minerva will be demonstrating its advanced augmented reality technology as well as the TERRA product suite.

To find out more about Minerva's revolutionary approach to AI, visit their site at www.minervaintelligence.com.

About Minerva Intelligence, Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a knowledge engineering company based in Vancouver, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Minerva's strategic advantage lies in their ability to bring the benefits of artificial intelligence technology to industries dependent on reasoning with complex technical and scientific data by building proprietary evidence-based decision-making software.

Minerva's AI combines machine intelligence with human intelligence to reach conclusions faster than possible with humans alone, but with the explanations needed to trust the results.

Although Minerva's applications currently focus on earth science-related domains including natural hazards and mineral exploration, their technology has application in diverse industries and domains.

Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture (symbol MVAI).

For further details, please refer to their website (www.minervaintelligence.com), Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR.

