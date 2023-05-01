Minerva Intelligence Reports 2022 Year End Results

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) (OTCQB: MVAIF) ("Minerva" or the "Company"), a software and data analytics company focused on building decision support tools for climate risk announces its financial results for the 2022 year end. All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.

Total revenues for the year ended December 31 st , 2022, after allowing for discontinued operations, of $104,892 (2021: $268,679 )

, 2022, after allowing for discontinued operations, of (2021: ) Net loss for the year ended December 31 st , 2022, of $2.48 million (2021: $2.84 million )

, 2022, of (2021: ) Year end cash balance of $1.140 million

For full details on Minera's reported results, please go to https://minervaintelligence.com/investors.

About Minerva Intelligence Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a software and data analytics company based in Vancouver, Canada that uses cutting-edge technologies to address pressing challenges faced by businesses and communities. We specialize in climate science and AI, extracting valuable insights from complex data sets and providing actionable recommendations to our clients.

Minerva's proprietary technology is rooted in hazard mapping and climate modeling, coupled with a deep experience in AI that enables us to extract valuable insights and package them into actionable ways for a diverse range of applications. With our expertise and technology, we help clients thrive in the face of an ever-changing climate. Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol MVAI). For further details, please visit our website www.minervaintelligence.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

For further information: Morgan Knowles, Investor Relations, (647) 202-3904, [email protected]; Sharon Lam, Chief Operating Officer, (604) 620-1051, [email protected]