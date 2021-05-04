Minerva Intelligence announces Webinar for its DRIVER AI Mining & Exploration software

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) ("Minerva" or "the Company"), an artificial intelligence company focused on knowledge engineering, is pleased to announce a new webinar on May 6, coinciding with the Company's launching of its state-of-the-art DRIVER software, available at the link http://bit.ly/WebinarDRIVER.

The webinar "Using AI to Analyze Multi-element Drilling Data," scheduled for Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10am PDT (5pm UTC), will give an overview of the science behind DRIVER and the key challenges in the industry that DRIVER can solve. Minerva's Co-founder & CTO Clinton Smyth, PGeo will be joined by Head of Economic Geology Sam Cantor and Senior Data Scientist Alexander Wilson to demonstrate how DRIVER can assist mining professionals' evaluation of "Big Data" drilling results, highlighting the multi-disciplinary value of DRIVER outputs. The webinar will be followed by a "live" demonstration of how DRIVER can be operated from anywhere in the world with an internet connection.

Currently, Minerva's AI applications focus on earth science-related domains, including (but not limited to) climate risk applications and mineral exploration; however their technology has applications in diverse industries and domains.

DRIVER is Minerva's powerful 3D multi-element analysis engine powered by cognitive AI, and was developed to facilitate cost-effective identification of important patterns in multi-element drilling data for which most mining companies do not have either the human or computer resources to thoroughly evaluate. DRIVER combines cloud-based supercomputing power with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to harness the full potential of multi-element geochemical data obtained from drilling. It has applications in exploration, metallurgy, environmental protection, and mining.

By combining machine learning, documented mineral deposit models, and the brute power of parallel computing on the cloud, DRIVER delivers –within days– essential insights into multi-million-dollar drilling databases which would take a geologist months or years to complete if following a conventional workflow.

Interested parties can register for the webinar at the following link: http://bit.ly/WebinarDRIVER

About Minerva Intelligence Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a knowledge engineering company based in Vancouver, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Their proprietary evidence-based decision-making software applies the benefits of artificial intelligence technology to industries dependent on reasoning with complex technical and scientific data.

Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol MVAI). For further details, please refer to their website www.minervaintelligence.com or follow Minerva on Twitter or LinkedIn.

For further information: Dan Vroon, Business Development Manager, +1 (604) 620-1051, [email protected]; Virtus Advisory Group (Investor Relations), +1 (416) 644-5081, [email protected]

