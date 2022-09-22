Minerva Intelligence Announces Launch of First Canadian Climate Risk Data API; climate85 API 

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Minerva Intelligence Inc. ( TSXV: MVAI) (OTCQB: MVAIF) ("Minerva" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence software company focused on building decision support tools for climate risk, mineral exploration and mining is pleased to announce that it has launched the first pan-Canadian API for climate risk data. climate85 API provides access to leading climate risk information forecasting for heat, humidex, precipitation and wind until the year 2100.

Scott Tillman, CEO commented "The launch of our API is a crucial step towards making Canadians more prepared for climate change. We are arming Canadian businesses, communities and individuals with the knowledge they need to understand the impacts of climate risk the risks of climate change."

climate85 is the first comprehensive climate risk dataset for Canada. Minerva and the climate85 team expect to expand the API data coverage outside of Canada in 2023.

The climate85 climate risk datasets have been created using the foremost scientific methodologies and are based on a curated set of global climate models paired with Canadian historic climate data. The API offers 36 datasets that cover a range of climate change scenarios and time horizons. The datasets are currently available for public access on a limited basis. Commercial and bulk users can reach out to the climate85 team for more information on API licensing.

To discuss climate85, please contact Pedro Vargas: [email protected]

For more information about the climate85 API: https://climate85.com/api-page

For more about the impacts of heatwaves in Canada: https://climate85.com/blog/

About Minerva Intelligence Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a software development company based in Vancouver, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Their proprietary technology is empowering organizations to make defensible decisions in the face of climate change.

Although Minerva's applications focus on the search for critical metals and the assessment of physical climate risk, their technology has application in diverse industries and domains.

Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol MVAI). For further details, please refer to their website www.minervaintelligence.com or follow Minerva on Twitter or LinkedIn .

SOURCE Minerva Intelligence Inc.

For further information: Minerva Intelligence, Jake McGregor, President, [email protected]; Morgan Knowles, Investor Relations, (647) 202-3904, [email protected]