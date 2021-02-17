Minerva Intelligence Announces Appointment of Jason Petralia, formerly of Skillz Inc., as Advisor; Private Placement of 1,200,000 units

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) ("Minerva" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Jason Petralia, tech entrepreneur, as Advisor to the Company. Jason will spearhead a new initiative aimed at leveraging the cognitive AI-powered reasoning tools Minerva is known for.

Minerva CEO Scott Tillman is thrilled to have Mr. Petralia on the team. "I've known Jason a long time and am grateful for the opportunity to team up once again. Jason has the perfect combination of exceptional talent and a vast array of relevant experiences in driving product and technology initiatives forward that will greatly benefit Minerva."

Jason is a technology innovation pioneer, investor, and advisor, having led product initiatives in a number of spaces including commerce, healthcare, fitness, games, Esports, education, usability, analytics and data capture, productivity, entertainment and more, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to emerging start-ups. Recently Jason was SVP of Content at Skillz, Inc.

Minerva will be tapping Jason's skills in building out its multidisciplinary initiatives related to its unique instance-matching capabilities that allow for dynamic preference weighting. "I'm excited to join Minerva as an advisor," said Jason Petralia. "Minerva's cognitive AI technology is uniquely positioned to evolve and ultimately revolutionize how people interact with data in the online retail space, real estate and many other verticals in need of more intuitive and useful value. I look forward to bringing the benefits of Minerva's tech to many other fields."

In the coming months, Minerva will disclose additional information related to this initiative and expects to launch a demonstration product in Q2.

Additionally, Minerva announces, Jason, along with certain management, employees and advisors of the Company will participate in a non-brokered private placement of 1,200,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.15 per Unit, for gross proceeds of C$180,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit comprises one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant of the Company. Each warrant is exercisable at a price of C$0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes. Once closed, the securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange final approval.

As approved at the Company AGM meeting, staff options were repriced. Additionally, Jake McGregor, COO, had 50,000 options granted before his promotion to senior management repriced on the same terms as employees with new strike prices for out-of-the-money options of $0.20 & $0.30.

About Minerva Intelligence, Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a knowledge engineering company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Their proprietary evidence-based decision-making software is bringing the benefits of artificial intelligence technology to industries dependent on reasoning with complex technical and scientific data.

Although Minerva's applications currently focus on earth science-related domains including natural hazards and mineral exploration, their technology has application in diverse industries and domains.

Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture (symbol MVAI).

For further details, please refer to their website www.minervaintelligence.com.

