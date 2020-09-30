Minerva Announces Commercial DRIVER Contract with Canadian Intermediate Miner

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) ("Minerva" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence company focused on knowledge engineering, is pleased to announce the signing of a contract with a Canadian intermediate mining company. The new contract is for Minerva's new DRIVER product, which provides deep insights into previously untapped geometallurgical data.

Minerva can deliver such insights by using their DRIVER software to identify multi-element zones in drilling data which are too time consuming and complicated to identify by conventional means. DRIVER then can associate these zones with relevant lithologies and structures and express this knowledge of identified exploration vectors extracted from the client's exploration data in a form that enables computer reasoning.

Minerva's cognitive reasoning platform then extends its AI work by comparing the identified vectors to hundreds of past and present mines throughout the world, short-listing those most similar to the client's targets, which can then serve as reliable, explainable models upon which geologists can build their drilling strategies.

"Our work on this project reaffirms the value of Minerva's AI technology for the mining and explorations sectors," said Scott Tillman, Chief Executive Officer of Minerva Intelligence. "We are gratified that companies are embracing DRIVER as a critical new tool in their toolbox, and we look forward to delivering valuable insights into their drilling data."

Mr. Tillman continued, "The continued validation of our software in the field of mineral extraction is proving the value of our cognitive AI technology both in the exploration process and with risk analysis. This new contract should further cement Minerva's reputation as a cutting-edge solutions provider in these domains."

More information on Minerva's DRIVER application can be found at https://minervaintelligence.com/DRIVER.



About Minerva Intelligence, Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a knowledge engineering company based in Vancouver, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Their proprietary evidence-based decision-making software is bringing the benefits of artificial intelligence technology to industries dependent on reasoning with complex technical and scientific data.

Although Minerva's applications currently focus on earth science-related domains including natural hazards and mineral exploration, their technology has application in diverse industries and domains.

Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol MVAI). For further details, please refer to their website www.minervaintelligence.com or follow Minerva on Twitter or LinkedIn.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward Looking Information: This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, the availability of financing to the Company are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information include changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, delays in receiving approvals, and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of our business, investors should review our continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information: Dan Vroon, Business Development Manager, +1 (604) 620-1051, [email protected]; Virtus Advisory Group, Investor Relations, +1 (416) 644-5081, [email protected]

