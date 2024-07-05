Mineros S.A. Reports Changes to its Management Team

MEDELLIN, Colombia, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA) (CB: MINEROS) ("Mineros" or the "Company") announces that Ana María Ríos, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy will be leaving effective July 19, 2024.

Andres Restrepo, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We want to thank Ana María for her contributions over the years and wish her every success in her future endeavours."

A search for a replacement is underway. In the interim, Ms. Rios is supporting the transition, and her responsibilities will be divided amongst other members of the executive. Management will continue to be supported by long serving members of Ms. Rios' team ensuring continuity and a smooth transition.

This news release is being issued and filed in compliance with Mineros S.A. duties of disclosure in Colombia, especially Article 5.2 of Decree 2555 of 2010.

About Mineros S.A.

Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia and Nicaragua and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region.

The board of directors and management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance and sustainability. Mineros has a long track record of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. For almost 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability at all its operations.

Mineros' common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MSA", and on the Colombia Stock Exchange under the symbol "MINEROS".

