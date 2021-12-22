Mineros Acquires Legal Ownership of 20% Interest in La Pepa Project Joint Venture

MEDELLIN, Colombia, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA) (CB: MINEROS) ("Mineros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has, through its subsidiary, Mineros Chile SpA ("Mineros Chile"), acquired shares representing 20% of the issued capital of Minera Cavancha SpA ("Minera Cavancha"), a joint venture entity that holds a 100% interest in the La Pepa Project (the "Share Acquisition"). Concurrently with such acquisition, Mineros Chile, Minera Yamana Chile SpA ("Minera Yamana"), a subsidiary of Yamana Gold Inc. ("Yamana"), and Minera Cavancha entered into a shareholder agreement dated December 20, 2021, pertaining to Minera Cavancha and operations at the La Pepa Project (the "La Pepa Shareholder Agreement").

The Share Acquisition and entry into the La Pepa Shareholder Agreement follow the Company's exercise on June 25, 2021, of its option to acquire a 20% beneficial interest in the La Pepa Project under an option agreement dated December 14, 2018, and effective as of July 2, 2019, between the Company, Mineros Chile, Yamana, and Minera Cavancha (the "La Pepa Option Agreement"). Under the La Pepa Option Agreement, the Company has the option to earn an additional 31% interest (for an aggregate 51% interest) in the La Pepa Project subject to incurring certain expenditures and other conditions, and thereafter to acquire Yamana's remaining 49% interest in Minera Cavancha at fair market value. For further information, see the final prospectus of the Company dated November 11, 2021, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT THE LA PEPA PROJECT

The La Pepa Project is an advanced gold exploration project located in the Maricunga Gold Belt in northern Chile. Mineros is exploring the La Pepa Project with the objective of developing and expanding a porphyry-style gold system, similar to other gold systems in the Maricunga Gold Belt.

ABOUT MINEROS S.A.

Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia, Nicaragua and Argentina and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region.

The board of directors and management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance and sustainability. Mineros has a long track record of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. For almost 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability at all our operations.

Mineros' common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MSA", and on the Colombia Stock Exchange under the symbol "MINEROS".

For further information: Fiona Childe, Investor Relations, (647) 496-3011, [email protected]; Patricia Ospina, Investor Relations Manager, (+57) 42665757, [email protected]