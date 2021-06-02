Mineral Mountain Extends Warrant Exercise Date

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: MMV) (OTCQX: MNRLF) (FSE: M8M) announces that the Company intends to extend the exercise period of a remaining total of 5,330,600 outstanding share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.40 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). A number of 5,330,600 Warrants were issued pursuant to a first tranche of a private placement completed on December 5, 2019. The new expiration dates of the Warrants will be December 5, 2021. The exercise price of the Warrants will remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Mineral Mountain Resources and the Rochford Gold Project

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mineral Mountain Resources (SD) Inc., with a strong technical and highly experienced team, is focused on the exploration and, if warranted, development of its 100%-owned Rochford Gold Project physically situated 26 kilometers south of the world's richest and largest orogenic gold deposits, the Homestake Mine, within the highly prospective Homestake Gold Belt in the Black Hills of South Dakota, U.S.A.

The Rochford Project, which continues to expand, covers in excess of 7,600 acres, and, blankets five major trends of structurally thickened auriferous iron formation comparable to the ledge-type gold mineralization developed at the Homestake Mine. The Standby Mine Target, the Company's flagship project is the most advanced gold exploration target within the Rochford Gold Project is believed to possess the requisite volume of altered and gold-mineralized iron formation needed to contain a large, economic gold resource.

Since 2013, the Company has continued to expand its land position in the Rochford gold district by professional claim staking and by purchasing strategically located private properties that fall along two of the major sub-parallel structural trends that host Ledge-type gold mineralization. The Company now owns the largest land position in the Rochford greenstone belt and now possesses by far the largest and most comprehensive database for the district in modern day exploration history! The Rochford Project is vastly under-explored and has the potential to host several district scale gold discoveries.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.

"Nelson W. Baker", President and CEO

For further information: Brad Baker, Vice-President Corporate Development & Director, (778) 383-3975 [email protected]; Or visit our website: www.mineralmtn.com