Mineral Mountain Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: "MMV") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered unit ("Unit") private placement (the "Private Placement") announced previously on August 30, 2019 and has issued 14,220,867 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.15 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of C$2,133,130.05. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for a period of one (1) year from closing at an exercise price of C$0.25 per Warrant Share.

On August 30, 2019, the Company announced a Private Placement of up to 20,000,000 units ("Units") to be sold at a price of C$0.15 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000. The final tranche is expected to close shortly.

A finder's fee of 7% was paid to arm's length third parties in connection with the Private Placement.

The net proceeds raised from the Private Placement are intended to be used to fund a directional drilling program of 4,000 m designed to target high grade gold mineralization intersected historically at about 1,000 meters down plunge of the East Limb Structure which hosts the Standby Mine gold deposit, and, for corporate and general working capital purposes.

The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period expiring on January 6th, 2020 pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Private Placement is subject to final TSXV approval.

For further information: please contact: Brad Baker, Vice-President Corporate Development & Director, (778) 383-3975, bbaker@mineralmtn.com, Or visit our website: www.mineralmtn.com