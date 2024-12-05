MINERA ALAMOS CLOSES C$8,499,900 BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHARES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) (OTCQX: MAIFF) ("Minera Alamos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement, with National Bank Financial Inc. as lead underwriter and bookrunner, and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters purchased 28,333,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") of the Company at a price of C$0.30 per Common Share, with a right to arrange for substituted purchasers, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption ("LIFE"), for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$8,499,900 (the "Offering").

The Offering was made pursuant to the LIFE available under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec. The Common Shares were also offered and sold in certain offshore jurisdictions pursuant to available prospectus or registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws. The Common Shares issued to substituted purchasers under the LIFE are not subject to a statutory hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

In consideration for their services, the Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the expansion and development of its Santana open-pit, heap-leach mine in Sonora, to fund the exploration and development activities at its Cerro de Oro Project in northern Zacatecas and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

There is an offering document relating to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.mineraalamos.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Minera Alamos Inc.

Minera Alamos is a gold production and development Company. The Company has a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach mine in Sonora that is currently going through the start-up of operations at the new Nicho Main deposit. The 100%-owned Cerro de Oro oxide gold project in northern Zacatecas has considerable past drilling and metallurgical work completed and the proposed mining project is currently being guided through the permitting process by the Company's permitting consultants. The La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango (100%-owned) has a positive, robust preliminary economic assessment (PEA) completed, and the main Federal permits are in place. Minera Alamos is built around its operating team that together brought three open pit heap leach gold mines into successful production in Mexico over the last 14 years.

The Company's strategy is to develop very low capex assets while expanding the projects' resources and continuing to pursue complementary strategic acquisitions.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information herein, other than information of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. This information is based on information currently available to Minera Alamos and Minera Alamos provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the proposed use of proceeds of the Offering; statements concerning future exploration plans at the Company's mineral projects; the Company's proposed business strategy; and the development and condition of the Company's mining assets. The forward-looking information is based on assumptions and addresses future events and conditions that, by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, the economics of processing methods, project development, reclamation and capital costs of Minera Alamos' mineral properties, the ability to complete a preliminary economic assessment which supports the technical and economic viability of mineral production could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons. Minera Alamos' financial condition and prospects could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons such as: an inability to finance and/or complete an updated resource and reserve estimate and a preliminary economic assessment which supports the technical and economic viability of mineral production; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Minera Alamos' activities; and other matters discussed in this press release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Minera Alamos' forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Minera Alamos' forward-looking information. Minera Alamos does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be made from time to time by Minera Alamos or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company does not have a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability for the Santana project, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure.

