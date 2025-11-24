MineHub Announces $5 Million Brokered LIFE Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - MineHub Technologies Inc. ("MineHub" or the "Company") (TSXV: MHUB) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with ATB Capital Markets to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of itself and a syndicate of agents (the "Agents"), in connection with a "best efforts" private placement of 5,264,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.95 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,000,800 (the "Offering"). The Units will be issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below).

The Company has granted to the Agents an option, exercisable up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date (as defined below), to purchase for resale up to an additional 15% of the Units sold pursuant to the Offering at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to $750,120.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half (½) of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date of the Offering at an exercise price of $1.35 per Warrant Share.

The Offering will be completed on a private placement basis (i) in reliance on the "listed issuer financing" exemption from the prospectus requirements available under Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as modified by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption in each of the Provinces and Territories of Canada, (ii) in the United States pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and (iii) in such other jurisdictions other than Canada and the United States pursuant to relevant prospectus or registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document dated November 24, 2025 related to the Offering (the "Offering Document") that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.minehub.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision concerning the Units.

The Offering is expected to close on or about December 9, 2025 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering, which participation would constitute a related-party transaction, as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions. The issuance of Units to insiders is exempt from the valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(a) of MI 61-101, and exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101, pursuant to Subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. persons or any persons within the United States absent registration or available exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. 'United States' and 'U.S. person' are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About MineHub



MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the Company's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering; the completion of the Offering, and the expected Closing Date. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identiﬁed by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements made in this news release are made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

SOURCE Minehub Technologies inc

For further information regarding MineHub, please email [email protected] or visit our website at www.minehub.com. Tel: (778) 373-3747