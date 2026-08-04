Mine Vision Systems Expands Executive Leadership Team to Accelerate Next Stage of Growth and Unlock Greater Value from Underground Data

New appointments in product strategy, enterprise AI, and sales leadership position MVS to turn its growing underground data platform into greater value for mining customers worldwide

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Mine Vision Systems (MVS), the leader in vision-driven mapping and analytics for underground mining, today announced three executive leadership appointments as the company enters its next stage of growth: Gustavo Guzman as Vice President of Product and Strategy, Rick Wilson as Head of Enterprise AI, and Nick Brezonik as Chief Sales Officer. Together, the three will help MVS turn its growing underground data platform into greater value for mining customers around the world.

"Every face our customers scan brings them closer to more precise, higher-value decisions underground, and the next chapter for MVS is about turning that data into even more value for our customers, faster," said Michael Smocer, CEO of Mine Vision Systems. "Gustavo, Rick, and Nick each bring exactly the experience we need for that: translating deep technical and data capability into results our customers can act on underground. Bringing them into these roles together reflects how seriously we take this next stage of growth."

Guzman has been named Vice President of Product and Strategy after building a career at the intersection of process industries and applied data science. He spent several years in materials informatics at Citrine Informatics, where he led data science and engineering in helping chemicals and materials companies apply machine learning to product development, following an earlier role in product technology research at petrochemical producer Braskem. Guzman holds a Ph.D. in Polymer Engineering from the University of Akron and studied Chemical Engineering at the National University of Colombia. In his new role, he will shape MVS's product roadmap and long-term strategy for turning FaceCapture's underground data into new applications for mining customers.

Wilson takes on an expanded role leading Enterprise AI for MVS after a career built around autonomy and robotics at some of the industry's most demanding companies. He most recently served as Vice President of Engineering at Merlin Labs, building autonomous flight technology for fixed-wing aircraft, and previously led autonomy engineering teams for Aurora Innovation's and Uber's Advanced Technologies Group self-driving platform. Based in Pittsburgh, Wilson will apply that experience to scale the AI analytics layer built on top of FaceCapture's underground data, and to give MVS the engineering speed to rapidly prototype and respond to new customer and market requirements.

Brezonik joins MVS as Chief Sales Officer, bringing more than two decades of enterprise sales leadership spent introducing transformational technology into industries that had long operated the same way. He joins MVS most recently from Five9, where he served as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales, and previously held enterprise sales leadership roles at Nuance Communications and Interactions, helping bring speech recognition and conversational AI into large, established organizations before those categories were mainstream. Brezonik will lead the sales organization as MVS extends FaceCapture and MVS Intelligence to more of the world's mining operations.

"Underground mining is one of the great industries making the jump to data-driven operations, and that means our commercial team needs the same caliber of leadership as our technology," said Smocer. "With Gustavo shaping where we invest next, Rick scaling the AI that turns our data into decisions, and Nick building the sales organization to match our growth, we have the team in place to deliver more value to more customers, faster than ever."

ABOUT MINE VISION SYSTEMS

Founded in 2015, Mine Vision Systems (MVS) brings vision-related technology and software algorithms to the resources mining industry. As pioneers in underground 3D mapping, MVS works worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, production, and automation in mining through advanced data collection, insights, and workflow solutions.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Mine Vision Systems