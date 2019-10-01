Mindtree Honored With Mother Teresa Award

Mindtree has been a leader in uplifting humanity through several philanthropic initiatives centered on giving back and inculcating the culture of #BeTheGiveR. In the 2018 edition of Mother Teresa Awards, Mindtree has been recognized for its innovative social campaigns in corporate social responsibility in the Indian business market.

The jury evaluated entries on the basis of several parameters, which include impact on people, environment and sustainability, innovation, ethical conduct, social consciousness, activities beyond the call of duty and corporate social responsibility. Organizations were evaluated based on how much the above categories are an integral part of their corporate mission.

"We are greatly honored and humbled to receive the Mother Teresa Award," said Paneesh Rao, Chief People Officer, Mindtree. "At Mindtree, we hold ourselves accountable to the community that we live in and believe in making a difference through giving. This recognition inspires us to continue these efforts and help make the world a better place."

Some of the flagship CSR initiatives include:

Samruddhi Abhiyan:

Aligned with the visionary Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, in a spirit of fostering healthy competition. Samruddhi Abhiyan aimed to create a positive impact for the thousands of school-going children in the Kanakapura Taluk of Karnataka. Over six months, the program involved 161 schools, 14,700 children and 36 villages from the entire Kanakapura Taluk on cleanliness, sports, cultural activities and improving overall education standards. With 25 model schools announced as winners of this competition, this is now being replicated across the state by the government of Karnataka.

Assistive Technology Handover:

Mindtree has launched Digital Nethra for Eyes (DIGNIFY), an Android™-based application that converts printed text into audio, enabling people with visual impairment to read without braille or an audiobook. Another Android application developed by Mindtree, Visual Intervention Kit with Analytics for children with Special Needs (VIKAS), uses 10 curated exercises across 34 screens to improve the visual-cerebral abilities of children with Cerebral Visual Impairment (CVI), conceptualized by Aravind Eye Hospotals and developed by Mindtree.

The Mother Teresa Award for Corporate Citizen, instituted in 1998 by LIBA, is presented every year to a company that shows exemplary commitment to the ideals of corporate citizenship. The award is intended to showcase a corporation which has gone far beyond its call of duty to promote welfare activities for the benefit of the poor and marginalized sections of society and is environmentally conscious.

