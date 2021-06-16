Mindtree Among the UK's Top Companies in Customer Satisfaction According to the 2021 IT Sourcing Study

WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced that it has ranked second for client satisfaction in the 2021 UK IT Sourcing Study, conducted by Whitelane Research in collaboration with PA Consulting. The company's overall satisfaction score of 80% was well above the industry average of 72%.

This year's ranking of 34 of the UK's top IT/cloud service providers was based on an evaluation of more than 600 unique IT sourcing relationships and 800 cloud relationships by more than 250 participants of the top IT spending organizations in the UK.

All Mindtree customers surveyed for the study said they were satisfied with the company. The company ranked among the top five in four of the nine key performance indicators evaluated in the study. These include service delivery quality, cloud capabilities, account management quality, and proactivity. Mindtree was also one of only five companies with solely satisfied customers for its application development, maintenance, and testing capabilities.

Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President of Global Markets at Mindtree, said, "As organizations in the UK navigated a challenging year in their digital transformation journeys, we remained firmly focused on leveraging our differentiated capabilities to help them stay ahead by continually engaging with our customers and delivering value. This ranking underscores our customer focus and commitment. I want to thank our customers for their trust in us, and Mindtree Minds for their dedication in exceeding customer expectations."

Jef Loos, Head of Sourcing, Whitelane Research, said, "The last 12 months and beyond tested the agility and skills of the UK IT outsourcing sector. It is very impressive to see companies like Mindtree who are delighting customers even in this difficult time. Looking ahead, as enterprises double down on digital, they are increasingly banking on partners to guide them through these fast-moving journeys. Mindtree demonstrated outstanding commitment to key business priorities such as cost reduction, scalability and focus on core business, which stands it among the top IT outsourcing partners in the UK, according to its own customers."

Methodology

Whitelane's 2021 UK IT Sourcing Study was conducted with senior level executives with influence over corporate IT strategy and IT sourcing decisions. Both organizations with large IT budgets and organizations that have outsourced a significant amount of their IT processes received an invitation to participate in the research. Once respondents approved their participation, they received a URL to access an online questionnaire.

Whitelane Research and PA Consulting are both completely independent organizations. Whitelane Research was responsible for the selection of the participant database, with the IT service providers featured in this study evaluated and ranked based on the opinion of their clients (not on the opinion of Whitelane Research or PA Consulting).

The research findings are solely based on the data received in the market study from the respondents surveyed. The IT outsourcing services under evaluation are consumed by the respective country/region where the study is conducted and the evaluations are not weighted by any deal characteristics, such as the annual contract value or contract length.

Participation in the study is on the basis of complete confidentiality and anonymity, and only aggregated data is used to present the research findings.

At least eight evaluations are required for an individual service provider to be included in the general satisfaction ranking and at least seven evaluations are required for an individual service provider to be included in the satisfaction by IT domain rankings. The minimum number of evaluations required for each service provider guarantees that the service provider scores reflect the opinion of a representative sample group.

