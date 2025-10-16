Mindsprint strengthens its cybersecurity portfolio with Agentic AI-powered GuardianEye for proactive cyber risk management

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Mindsprint, a technology firm offering purpose-built, AI-led solutions to modernize enterprise operations, has announced the launch of its proprietary cybersecurity testing platform, GuardianEye, further strengthening its cybersecurity portfolio.

Mindsprint's GuardianEye

The Agentic AI-powered platform combines automation with human validation to give enterprises real-time, on-demand visibility into their external attack surface and critical risks, enabling timely and proactive action. In an era where digital ecosystems are expanding faster than security teams can monitor, GuardianEye brings continuous and autonomous protection powered by advanced AI models. It helps organizations gain visibility of real exploitable risks based on their context, prioritize high value remediation and maintain compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

"Enterprises today face a constantly expanding digital perimeter, which demands improved visibility and more dynamic and predictive approaches to cybersecurity," said Venkatesh Subramaniam, Chief Information and Security Officer, Mindsprint. "With GuardianEye, we're delivering a holistic, real-time cyber risk solution that provides that agility. By combining Agentic AI, automation, and human validation, we help organizations reduce the noise from the signal and stay ahead of emerging threats. Our goal is to empower enterprises to gain deep visibility into their threat landscape through contextual enumeration attack simulation, and actionable intelligence - aligned to their business objectives."

GuardianEye delivers a comprehensive range of capabilities that enhance Mindsprint's cybersecurity services. These include:

Comprehensive asset discovery for complete visibility

Automated configuration assessments to early detection and misconfiguration resolution

AI-Driven vulnerability detection and threat correlation

Automated validation of exploitability resulting in reduction of false positives

Continuous monitoring with audit-ready reporting

By combining automation with expert oversight, GuardianEye provides much-needed visibility into exploitable risks and enables security leaders to focus on strategic decision-making and focused remediation, rather than wasting precious resource time doing manual investigation.

The launch underscores Mindsprint's ongoing investment in advanced AI technologies and its commitment to building stronger, more resilient digital enterprises.

About Mindsprint:

Mindsprint exists to responsibly engineer the next generation of enterprises - driven by insight, innovation, and passion. With a proven track record spanning two decades, we are the partner of choice for high-impact, AI-driven technology solutions for clients across the globe in industries such as retail, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, and life sciences among others.

Our offerings include enterprise technology applications, business process services, cybersecurity solutions, and automation-as-a-service - delivered with a strong commitment to responsible innovation.

Headquartered in Singapore, Mindsprint has a global workforce of 3,200+ professionals across the US, UK, Middle East, India, Australia, and Africa. Visit www.mindsprint.com to learn more.

