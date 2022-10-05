MindMed to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Neurology & Psychiatry Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced that members of MindMed's management team will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Neurology & Psychiatry Conference, taking place at the Ritz Carlton, San Francisco, CA from October 6-7, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald Neurology & Psychiatry Conference

Format: Panel presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Panel Title: "Tripping our way to a new treatment paradigm for psychiatric disorders: intermittent therapy vs chronic treatment"

Panel Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022

Panel Time: 12:10 p.m. PDT

Location: Ritz Carlton, San Francisco, CA

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine, and acetylcholine systems.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

