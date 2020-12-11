MindMed Closes Upsized Financing of CAD $34.5m, Gross Proceeds Raised Since Company Founding Now Total CAD $121.4m (USD $94.8m)

Each Unit comprises one subordinate voting share of the Company (a "Subordinate Voting Share") and one-half of one Subordinate Voting Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Subordinate Voting Share at an exercise price of CAD $2.45 until December 11, 2023. If, at any time following the closing of the Offering, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Subordinate Voting Shares on the NEO Exchange Inc. is greater than CAD $4.00 per Subordinate Voting Share for the preceding 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may, upon providing written notice to the holders of Warrants, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is at least 30 days following the date of such written notice. The Warrants will be listed for trading on the facilities of the NEO Exchange Inc. (the "NEO") under the symbol "MMED.WA", subject to the final approval of the NEO.

Since the founding of Mind Medicine Inc. in May 2019, MindMed has now raised a total of CAD $121.4m (USD$94.8m) in investment capital before fundraising and deal expenses.

MindMed Co-Founder & Co-CEO, J.R. Rahn said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clearer than ever that the current global mental healthcare system demands more comprehensive solutions to address multiple mental health and addiction crises around the world. This successful upsized financing from investors offers further validation that psychedelic medicines are being viewed as a promising new frontier in mental health treatments. As we advance and design this new treatment paradigm in mental health and addiction, we believe that interlacing digital therapeutics alongside regulated psychedelic drug development through rigorous science at the FDA and other regulatory bodies will be integral to advancing the potential healing of millions of patients globally."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for investment in its digital medicine division, additional microdosing research and development as well as general working capital and corporate purposes, including to further fund its ongoing programs.

Post-financing, the Company now has cash reserves of CAD $85m (USD $66.4m) to enable development of its digital medical division Albert and continued progress of its clinical trial pipeline of psychedelic inspired medicines and experiential therapies.

With Albert, the Company aims to build an integrated digital platform to improve patient safety, outcomes, and clinical trial design. By pairing digital tools, such as wearables and the latest in machine learning, with psychedelic assisted therapies, MindMed can optimize and better understand the patient journey and therapeutic outcomes from pre-care through to after-care.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About MindMed

MindMed is a psychedelic medicine biotech company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and experiential therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The Company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The MindMed team brings extensive biopharmaceutical experience to the Company's groundbreaking approach to developing the next generation of psychedelic inspired medicines and experiential therapies.

MindMed trades on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED . MindMed is also traded in the United States under the symbol MMEDF and in Germany under the symbol MMQ . For more information: http://www.mindmed.co/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the listing of the Warrants on the NEO, the Company's cash reserves and the effects thereof, and the Company's intended future business plans and operations, including the development of psychedelic inspired medicines and experiential therapies. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and MindMed's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

