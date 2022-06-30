MindMed Announces Completion of Share Redesignation

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) ("MindMed'' or the "Company") announces that it has completed its previously announced redesignation of its subordinate voting shares as common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company. The Common Shares will be assigned CUSIP number 60255C802 and ISIN number CA60255C8025 following the redesignation. The Common Shares will begin trading on a post-Redesignation basis under the new CUSIP and ISIN numbers on the NEO Exchange and NASDAQ at market open on July 4, 2022 and July 5, 2022, respectively, under the existing trading symbols.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, with a particular focus on psychiatry, addiction, pain and neurology. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine and acetylcholine systems.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

