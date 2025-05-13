MindHYVE.ai™ Commits $22M FDI to Pakistan, Launches National AI Digital Transformation Push

ISLAMABAD and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- MindHYVE.ai™, a California-based artificial intelligence company competing with OpenAI and Google in the AI space with a unique suite of large reasoning models and AGI agents has announced a $22 million foreign direct investment into Pakistan to establish it as a global hub for applied AI innovation.

From left: Arslan Ali, Lead AI Visualization Engineer; Kevin Welsh, VP Business Development; Belal Faruki, Founder & CEO, Mindhyve.ai™; Maliha Hasan, VP of Operations; Mark Hopkins, VP Agentic Strategy; Waqas Tariq, Managing Director, Pakistan; Jahanzeb Ahmed, VP Operations, Pakistan — at the Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) Forum 2025 in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The announcement was made by Founder & CEO Belal Faruki during the Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) Conference, which took place April 29–30, 2025, in Islamabad, Pakistan, in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers, international delegates, and global tech leaders.

"This isn't outsourcing—this is digital nation-building," said Belal Faruki. "We're not just bringing capital—we're bringing our most advanced agentic, autonomous systems, large reasoning models, AI knowhow and co-creating sovereign AI solutions with Pakistan."

Key Strategic Initiatives

MindHYVE.ai™ outlined a five-year plan to:

Launch three AI Labs in Islamabad , Lahore , and Karachi for R&D, workforce training, and entrepreneurship.

, , and for R&D, workforce training, and entrepreneurship. Seed 20–30 AI-powered startups across strategic verticals.

Hire 1,500–5,000 professionals, empowering them with AI fluency to scale local expertise.

Expand AI in education, including pilots in Kohat and the upcoming national deployment of ArthurAI™, a revolutionary AGI-powered learning platform.

Deploy agentic systems in healthcare, enabling precision diagnostics, intelligent treatment planning, and improved patient outcomes.

Partner with NGOs, the Higher Education Commission, Federal Ministry of Education, SIFC and other ministries to implement AI across public sector operations.

Pakistan: The First AGI Frontier

This investment represents the first national-scale deployment of MindHYVE.ai™'s U.S.-engineered agentic systems—placing Pakistan at the forefront of sovereign AI development.

The MindHYVE.ai™ delegation was later hosted at a private dinner by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister's House, where long-term digital infrastructure partnerships were further explored.

"Pakistan has the population, the talent, and now the technology," said Belal Faruki. "This is digital self-determination in action."

About MindHYVE.ai™

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, MindHYVE.ai™ builds domain-specific AGI agents, autonomous and semi-autonomous agentic systems, and domain specific large reasoning models to transform national infrastructure and industry through intelligent automation and decision systems.

📍 www.mindhyve.ai | 📧 [email protected] | ☎ +1 (949) 200-8668

Media Contact:

Marc Ortiz | [email protected]

SOURCE MindHYVE.ai, Inc.