MindHYVE.ai™ and Smart Learnify Partner to Launch Pakistan's First AI-Powered Personalized Learning Platform

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- MindHYVE.ai™, a Newport Beach, California-based artificial intelligence company, has announced a strategic partnership with Smart Learnify (Private) Limited, a pioneering edtech company based in Peshawar, to co-develop and deploy Pakistan's first AI-native personalized education platform powered by Arthur, the Ava-Education™ agent.

This collaboration marks a major milestone in reimagining how students learn—bridging technology, personalization, and accessibility to build a smarter, more inclusive educational future.

Dr. Saima Hassan, representing SmartLearnify, and Belal Faruki, Founder and CEO of Mindhyve.ai™, sign an MoU to collaborate on advancing AI-driven digital learning solutions

"Smart Learnify's mission aligns seamlessly with our vision of agentic AI for social transformation," said Bill Faruki, Founder & CEO of MindHYVE.ai™. "Together, we're creating a new model of education—one that understands, adapts, and scales with each learner."

The platform's first release will include:

AI-Powered Student Profiling that uncovers each learner's cognitive strengths and growth areas.

that uncovers each learner's cognitive strengths and growth areas. Dynamic Learning Dashboards to provide real-time insights on academic progress.

to provide real-time insights on academic progress. Automated Progress Tracking and personalized learning journeys for every student.

All AI functionalities will be driven by Arthur, MindHYVE.ai™'s domain-specific agent designed for education systems worldwide. Dr. Saima Hassan, CEO of Smart Learnify, added "With Smart Learnify AI powered by Arthur and the proprietary Ava-Education™ large reasoning model for the education sector by MindHYVE.ai™, we've found more than an AI solution and a partner, we've found a shared vision. Their platform empowers us to deliver personalized learning at scale while addressing the unique challenges faced by under-resourced students. Together, we're building an ecosystem where innovation meets inclusion."

The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of students in its pilot phase, with expansion plans aligned to broader education reform efforts such as Bano Qabil and public-sector collaborations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rooted in AI ethics, local relevance, and multilingual inclusion, the platform aims to uplift learners across socioeconomic divides while positioning Pakistan as a regional leader in intelligent education systems.

About MindHYVE.ai™

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, MindHYVE.ai™ builds domain-specific AGI agents, autonomous and semi-autonomous agentic systems and domain specific large reasoning models to transform national infrastructure and industry through intelligent automation and decision systems.

