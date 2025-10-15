NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SWABI, Pakistan, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- In a transformative move that places Pakistan on the global map of AI-enabled education, MindHYVE.ai™, a U.S.-based pioneer in agentic artificial intelligence, and the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI), one of South Asia's most prestigious engineering universities, have entered into a strategic alliance to integrate AI-powered learning and institutional intelligence into academia.

When a Nation’s Brightest Minds Meet the World’s Smartest Machines (GIKI and MindHYVE.ai™ unite to transform higher education)

The partnership will deploy ArthurAI™, MindHYVE's flagship agentic learning system, across GIKI's academic environment — enabling personalized, data-driven learning experiences and AI-assisted teaching methodologies for thousands of students and faculty members.

A Vision for the Future of Learning

Artificial Intelligence is redefining education at unprecedented speed. According to UNESCO and the World Economic Forum:

Over 85% of global institutions plan to integrate AI-driven learning systems by 2030.

Two-thirds of future jobs will require AI literacy and digital fluency.

By 2027, the AI-in-education market is expected to exceed USD 25 billion , driven by personalized learning platforms and intelligent tutoring systems.

Through this alliance, GIKI and MindHYVE aim to position Pakistan among the global leaders in AI-integrated education — combining world-class pedagogy, research, and technology to prepare students for the next industrial era.

The collaboration will:

Empower students through adaptive learning pathways and real-time academic insights.

Enable faculty to design, deliver, and analyze courses with AI-assisted precision.

Establish GIKI as the first fully AI-enabled higher education institution in Pakistan .

. Introduce The Dawn Directive, a groundbreaking global AI fluency and ethics program authored by the California Institute of Artificial Intelligence (CIAI) and powered by MindHYVE's agentic ecosystem.

Leadership Perspective

Bill Faruki, Founder and CEO of MindHYVE, said:

"This partnership is more than an agreement — it's a turning point. With GIKI, we are redefining what higher education looks like in the age of intelligence. The future of learning will not be passive; it will be dynamic, predictive, and profoundly human-centered."

Dr. Fazal Khalid, Rector of GIKI, stated:

"At GIKI, we have always led through innovation. By integrating MindHYVE's ArthurAI™ technology, we are not just embracing AI — we are reshaping the future of academic excellence in Pakistan and setting a new benchmark for intelligent education across the region."

About MindHYVE.ai™

MindHYVE.ai™ is redefining the boundaries of intelligence by engineering autonomous systems and deploying domain-specific AGI agents across real-world sectors. Powered by the Ava-Fusion™ large reasoning model and architected for agent coordination, swarm intelligence, and adaptive autonomy, MindHYVE's technology stack is revolutionizing law, medicine, finance, education, and governance.

With operations in North America, Asia, and in Africa, MindHYVE.ai™ is on a mission to democratize access to transformative intelligence and architect the infrastructure for post-scarcity economies. Backed by HYVE Labs, the company continues to shape the future of agentic systems on a global scale.

