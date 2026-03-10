MindHYVE.ai™ and California Northstate University Deploy First Agentic AI Learning Platform in U.S. Health Sciences Education

CNU becomes the first U.S. health sciences university to integrate a reasoning-first adaptive AI system into its College of Pharmacy curriculum

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and ELK GROVE, Calif., March 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- MindHYVE.ai™, Inc. and California Northstate University (CNU) have signed a Strategic Collaboration Framework (SCF) to deploy ArthurAI™, MindHYVE's Agentic Learning OS, within CNU's College of Pharmacy. The collaboration makes CNU the first health sciences university in the United States to integrate a reasoning-first agentic AI platform into its academic curriculum.

MindHYVE.ai™ and California Northstate University formalize strategic collaboration to deploy ArthurAI™ in U.S. health sciences education.

The global AI education market, valued at $7.57 billion in 2025 and projected to exceed $112 billion by 2034, has yet to produce a reasoning-first platform purpose-built for health sciences. While leading research universities--including Harvard, Stanford, MIT, and Oxford--continue to develop institutional policies governing student use of generative AI tools, CNU's partnership with MindHYVE.ai™ moves beyond policy into deployment. Rather than treating AI as a content tool to be regulated, ArthurAI™ functions as an adaptive reasoning system that learns each student's cognitive profile and adjusts instructional delivery in real time, while maintaining full FERPA compliance and transparent audit trails.

A key advantage of the ArthurAI™ platform is its AI-powered curriculum design and delivery system. Using agentic capabilities, ArthurAI™ ingests an institution's existing curriculum and generates modernized, refreshed course content that prepares students for careers in the rapidly approaching era of AI-powered pharmacology--future-proofing graduates for a profession being reshaped by artificial intelligence and equipping them with the fluency to lead in a new AI economy.

Under the framework, MindHYVE.ai™ will deliver a customized ArthurAI™ deployment aligned to CNU-identified courses requiring advanced reasoning and conceptual mastery. Initial implementation will focus on high-cognitive-load pharmacy courses, with a pathway for broader adoption across CNU's programs in medicine, dentistry, psychology, and nursing through:

ArthurAI™ University Learning Edition (ULE) -- AI-powered curriculum intelligence that transforms existing degree programs into adaptive, competency-driven learning experiences with real-time cognitive profiling for every enrolled student

-- AI-powered curriculum intelligence that transforms existing degree programs into adaptive, competency-driven learning experiences with real-time cognitive profiling for every enrolled student ArthurAI™ Corporate Learning Edition (CLE) -- a structured AI upskilling program for faculty and institutional staff, delivered in partnership with the California Institute of Artificial Intelligence (CIAI) to build organization-wide AI fluency and literacy

-- a structured AI upskilling program for faculty and institutional staff, delivered in partnership with the California Institute of Artificial Intelligence (CIAI) to build organization-wide AI fluency and literacy The Dawn Directive™ -- CIAI's flagship 4-month, 18-course, 360-hour AI fluency certification program, powered by MindHYVE™'s ArthurAI™ VLE Agentic Learning OS

The ArthurAI™ deployment extends a growing relationship between CNU and MindHYVE.ai™. The two organizations have also established a collaboration framework around ChironAI™, MindHYVE's clinical decision support platform, to explore pharmacogenomics applications within CNU's College of Pharmacy. With CNU currently constructing a teaching hospital, the partnership positions both organizations to advance an integrated education-to-clinical intelligence pipeline--from AI-powered learning in the classroom to AI-assisted decision-making at the point of care.

CNU joins a growing portfolio of institutional deployments for MindHYVE.ai™, which currently operates across 15+ countries with partnerships spanning education, healthcare, and governance.

"The real challenge facing pharmacy education isn't access to information--anyone can look that up. It's that AI is already doing what we've traditionally trained pharmacists to do. Drug interaction checks, dosing calculations, formulary management--machines handle that now. The industry doesn't need more pharmacists educated the old way. It needs AI-powered pharmacists who can lead a profession that's being fundamentally transformed. ArthurAI™ doesn't just teach pharmacy--it produces the pharmacist of the future."

-- Bill Faruki, Founder and CEO, MindHYVE.ai™

"Every health sciences institution will face a decision: adapt to AI or fall behind. CNU is not waiting. We partnered with MindHYVE.ai™ because the pharmacists and clinicians we graduate must be as fluent in artificial intelligence as they are in pharmacology. This isn't an experiment--it's the future of health sciences education, and we intend to define it."

-- Dr. Alvin Cheung, President and CEO, California Northstate University

"The Dawn Directive was built to produce AI-fluent professionals across every industry. Deploying it inside a College of Pharmacy proves that this certification framework transfers to any regulated discipline--and that the demand for AI fluency in healthcare is no longer theoretical."

-- California Institute of Artificial Intelligence (CIAI)

About California Northstate University

California Northstate University is a private, health-sciences-focused institution based in Northern California offering programs in medicine, pharmacy, dentistry, psychology, nursing, and health sciences. CNU is committed to advancing education, research, and service in healthcare.

About MindHYVE.ai™

MindHYVE.ai™ engineers domain-specific agentic AI systems for education, healthcare, law, finance, and governance. Its technology stack is powered by Eve-Fusion™, a proprietary multi-model consensus reasoning engine, and deployed on Eve-Grid™, MindHYVE's enterprise-grade Azure-native cloud infrastructure. The company operates eleven Digital Employees--domain-specific AI agents including ArthurAI™ for adaptive learning and ChironAI™ for clinical decision support--with deployments spanning North America, Asia, and Africa. MindHYVE does not use client data for model training; all training relies exclusively on synthetically generated data through Eve-Genesis™, its proprietary reasoning training framework.

For more information:

Website: www.mindhyve.ai | Email: [email protected] | Phone: +1 (949) 200-8668

Partnership & Investment Inquiries:

James Barry | [email protected]

Media Contact:

Marc Ortiz | [email protected]

SOURCE MindHYVE.ai, Inc.