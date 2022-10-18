MINDFUEL WELCOMES DR. DANIKA GOOSNEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The newly appointed President of the Canadian Museum of Nature brings years of valuable experience in STEM research.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - MindFuel is pleased to announce that Dr. Danika Goosney has joined the organization's board of directors. Dr. Goosney has an extensive science-based academic background, complemented by more than two decades of research and policy administration. MindFuel's board of directors looks forward to engaging her insights and experience in support of national expansion efforts, to deliver proven outcomes to the Canadian youth innovation sector.

MindFuel develops an innovation mindset in youth, in addition to fostering skills/knowledge, passion, and mentor network development, which are foundational to solving real world problems.

Holding a Bachelor of Science from St. Francis Xavier University and a Ph.D. from the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of British Columbia, Dr. Goosney is a strong advocate for advancing Canada's innovation agenda. She brings in-depth understanding of the critical importance of investing in Canadian youth, our most valuable national asset. In her current role at the Canadian Museum of Nature, one of her priorities is to advance the museum's capacity as a national research institution, with centres of excellence in Arctic knowledge and species discovery, and to continue curating knowledge to advance understanding of the climate and biodiversity crises and the impacts of environmental change.

"I have always had a passion for science, and I am very lucky to be in a position with MindFuel to help inspire the next generation of STEM thinkers," says Dr. Goosney. "I look forward to lending my knowledge and expertise in STEM research and innovation, in order to further advance MindFuel's mission of engaging Canadian youth in the wonderful world of science discovery and innovation."

Prior to Dr. Goosney's appointment to the Canadian Museum of Nature, she was vice president of research grants and scholarships at the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC.) Before this she served as an Associate VP with the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC).

"Having Dr. Goosney join MindFuel's board is an important milestone in our growth," says MindFuel board chair Shahauna Siddiqui. "With programming focused on STEM innovation, particularly in underrepresented youth -- including Indigenous, females in STEM, rural/remote, newcomers, and economically disadvantaged learners -- Dr. Goosney will provide valuable insight into best practices for making our programming accessible and highly impactful."

MindFuel is proud to contribute to the future of STEM innovation in Canada by focusing its programming on developing youth talent in support of economic growth, now and into the next generation, through its Canada Tech Futures (CTF) programming. CTF focuses on engaging youth aged 15 to 25 in the world of emerging technology as a means to solve real world problems. Through a series of workshops and immersive collaborations, network building and mentoring, youth will develop prototypes, compete in international competitions, and develop self-confidence and self-efficacy. MindFuel has also been a pioneer in the online educational resource space since the early 1990s, reaching hundreds of thousands of Canadian youths each year. During COVID, MindFuel provided a vital lifeline in the transition to online at-home learning by removing its program membership fees to allow students, teachers, and parents from all parts of Canada to access digital resources at no charge. MindFuel continues to offer a number of both free and paid-for programs for youth of all ages at mindfuel.ca .

