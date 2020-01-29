MindFuel prepares to launch online coding program with completion of partner training in Ontario

Complimentary online coding and digital skills training will be available to Canadian students and teachers from February 1st, 2020 through to March 31, 2021

CALGARY, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - MindFuel is proud to report it has completed its training tutorials with partners in key markets in Ontario for its Fuelling Canada's Innovation Sector CanCode program. Facilitators from the partner agencies, Thrive Counselling (Burlington), Carizon and KW Counselling (Kitchener), Chinese Family Services of Ontario (Toronto), and Algoma Family Services (Sault Ste. Marie) – all members of Family Service Ontario - have now completed their Codingville.ca training modules. They are ready to deliver coding and digital skills training to under-represented youth from the families they serve.

Canadian students and teachers are encouraged to pre-register now for their free access to rich and educational coding literacy modules at Codingville.ca, as the number of free accounts is limited and registration is filling up fast.

"Empowering and encouraging students to pursue careers in STEM is critical for the future of our country as the modern workforce demands astute digital skills," says Cassy Weber, CEO, MindFuel. "By offering complimentary online classes, we're able to provide students with convenient, rich and valuable content, which will help them immensely on their digital learning journeys."

The launch of the digitally-infused educational program which will serve 124,000 Canadian students and 4,625 teachers came to fruition as a result of a $2 million award from CanCode , which is funded by the Department of Innovation Science and Economic Development Canada. MindFuel and its valued partner network proudly contributed $4 million to the program. In total, the marquee project is worth $12 million, including a $6 million value of donated training modules, which allows for students and teachers to gain access to the educational tools and classes at no cost.

MindFuel partnered with RoboGarden Inc. to develop the interactive, game-based program software, which includes the core coding modules designed to foster digital literacy, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. A leader in providing hands-on education through active digital learning, RoboGarden has and will continue to play a pivotal role in increasing digital literacy and coding with students and teachers across Canada.

"We're excited to launch this program in partnership with MindFuel, a leader in STEM education, as we know that it will make a large and lasting impact on Canada's digital economy given its participant band-width," said Mohamed Elhabiby, CEO of RoboGarden Inc. "Ensuring students and educators have ample opportunities to enhance their digital skills with supportive and easily accessible educational tools is key in strengthening the future of our country's economic prosperity."

A true veteran in the STEM-education space since 1990, MindFuel is a pioneer and leader in digital learning. One of the organization's core beliefs is not only empowering students through its programming, but ensuring educators have the resources and support they need to teach curriculums confidently, effectively and efficiently. This is executed through MindFuel's learning resources which are accessible any time, any place, as well as a dedicated team of training staff, who make themselves readily available to teachers and support staff to prevent delays in education and to eliminate missed learning opportunities in the classroom.

Those interested in learning more about MindFuel and how it is a true catalyst for STEM education in Canadian classrooms are encouraged to visit its website here .

About MindFuel

Established in 1990 by James (Jim) Gray, O.C., as Science Alberta Foundation, MindFuel is a registered charitable organization focused on creating future generations of innovators and problem-solvers. As a digital literacy pioneer, MindFuel is helping Canada diversify its economy through a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and career paths. MindFuel supports teachers with 21st century award-winning learning services and helps immerse students in the fun world of STEM through blended learning, which includes both digital and hands-on training, critical to advancing Canada's Innovation Agenda. MindFuel places a large emphasis on empowering girls, Indigenous youth and students in rural and remote regions to pursue studies and careers in STEM. In 2018, MindFuel programming reached hundreds of thousands of students across Canada in both French and English, and is used in over 170 countries around the world.



For more information on programming, please visit mindfuel.ca.

About Codingville.ca

MindFuel, a principal CanCode funding recipient, engaged RoboGarden as a major partner to develop Codingville.ca based on RoboGarden's online gaming engine, which supports coding and digital skills development courses through self-paced, gamified, experiential activities. Codingville.ca enables students (grades 1-12) to learn coding, computational thinking and STEAM concepts with helpful tools and coding activities, designed to engage students of all ages in game-based learning and to enhance skills development. At the end of each course students can create and share their very own applications/games they have built themselves! In addition, teachers have access to a teacher training course, designed to support teachers' abilities to confidently deliver coding in the classroom and support students on their coding adventure.

For more information, and to pre-register to secure your access to programming, please visit codingville.ca.

