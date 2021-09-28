MINDCURE to Present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research in psychedelics, today announced that Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO of MINDCURE, will present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference, which is being held virtually on September 29-30, 2021. Investors can register for the conference here .

In addition, Ms. Ramsden will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference Presentation

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Time: 4:00 pm ET

Speaker: Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO of MINDCURE

Link: Healthcare: September 29-30 - Benzinga Small Cap Conference

In other news, the Company also announces it has granted a total of 10,000 stock options to certain employees pursuant to the terms the Company's long term incentive plan ("Plan"). The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.34 per share, and are subject to the terms of the Plan. The Company further announces it has issued 59,296 common shares to a consultant at an agreed-upon price of $0.38 per share.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

MINDCURE is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The Company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

