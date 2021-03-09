MINDCURE Receives Unconditional Ethics Approval for its Psychedelic Integration Protocol Research Study

This approval is a key step forward in the development of the company's iSTRYM digital therapeutics platform

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company") a leader in advanced proprietary technology for psychedelic therapy, is pleased to announce that it has received unconditional ethics approval from Veritas IRB for its integration protocol research study. This study will serve to inform the development of the company's digital therapeutics platform, iSTRYM, and how it is built out to best serve therapists, patients and the entire psychedelics industry.

"This is a monumental milestone for MINDCURE and our digital therapeutics strategy," said Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO, MINDCURE. "As we build out iSTRYM to be the largest data repository of psychedelic experiences, we are ensuring that its development is rooted in research proof and a deep understanding of the systems and protocols provided during psychedelic therapy. This ethics approval from Veritas signifies both the scientific validation of this study, as well as the importance we place on building trust and integrity with both therapists and patients."

"The impact of psychedelics is so vast that even subtle variations in approaches to integration can create a dramatic impact on a client's trajectory," said Dr. Mitch Earleywine, Professor of Psychology at The University at Albany, State University of New York and sub-investigator on this study for MINDCURE. "This work is bound to uncover important contributors to the best psychedelic-assisted therapy outcomes. Formal integration research is in its infancy, and traditional approaches haven't lasted for centuries by accident. An intriguing experience is great, of course, but altering someone's whole perspective can create gains that will continue to add to quality-of-life year after year." Dr. Earleywine is also known for last year's commentary underscoring the dire need for work like this study that appeared in Journal of Psychedelic Studies.1

Veritas Independent Research Board (IRB) is the first and only Canadian-owned and accredited central IRB. Known as a leader in research ethics, Veritas IRB has long been the research ethics board of choice for Canadian governmental departments, academic hospitals, regional hospitals, private research centers and non-governmental agencies conducting human research. Since its inception in 1996, its board has been dedicated to ensuring that its processes respect participants' rights and that its services are delivered according to the highest standards of ethical and clinical practice.2

_________________________ 1 Earleywine, M., & De Leo, J. (2020). Psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy for depression: How dire is the need? How could we do it?. Journal of Psychedelic Studies. 2 https://www.veritasirb.com/about-us.html

About Mind Cure Health (MINDCURE) Inc.



MINDCURE exists as a response to the current mental health crisis and urgent calls for effective treatments. MINDCURE believes in the need to reinvent the mental health care model for patients and practitioners to allow psychedelics to advance into common and accepted care.

MINDCURE is focused on identifying and developing pathways and products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. MINDCURE is interested in exploring diverse therapeutic areas beyond psychiatry, including digital therapeutics, neuro-supports, and psychedelics, all to improve mental health.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO

Phone: 1-888-593-8995

Forward-Looking Information



Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: MINDCURE's psychedelic integration protocol research study informing the company's development of iSTRYM; iSTRYM potentially becoming the largest data repository of psychedelic experiences; this study uncovering important contributors to the best psychedelic-assisted therapy outcomes; and that altering someone's experience with psychedelics can create gains that will add quality of life year after year.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by MINDCURE, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian economy and MINDCURE's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect MINDCURE's business; there will be a demand for MINDCURE's products in the future; no unanticipated expenses or costs arise; MINDCURE will be able to continue to identify products that make them ideal candidates for providing solutions for treating mental health; that the functional mushroom industry will continue to grow; this integration protocol research study will inform MINDCURE for the development of its iSTRYM platform; and MINDCURE will be able to operate its business as planned. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what MINDCURE believes to be reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Canadian economy, MINDCURE's industry and MINDCURE's business, which may negatively impact, and may continue to negatively impact, MINDCURE and may materially adversely affect MINDCURE's investments, results of operations, financial condition, and MINDCURE's ability to obtain additional equity or debt financing, and satisfy its financial obligations; general economic conditions; future growth potential; competition for mental health and wellness investments; this integration protocol research study may not inform MINDCURE for development of its iSTRYM platform; and changes in legislation or regulations. Management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are based upon reasonable assumptions and information currently available; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Additional information on the risk factors that could affect MINDCURE can be found under "Risk Factors" in MINDCURE's final prospectus which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to MINDCURE. The forward-looking information is stated as of the date of this news release and MINDCURE assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mind Cure Health Inc.

For further information: Connect: Investor Relations: [email protected]; 1-888-593-8995; Jonathan L. Robinson CFA, Partner, Oak Hill Financial Inc., [email protected], 416-669-1001