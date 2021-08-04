MINDCURE Appoints Jerry White, Award-Winning Humanitarian Activist Who Shares in the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize, as Company Advisor

The recipient of numerous human rights and leadership awards, Mr. White will assist MINDCURE on its mission to revolutionize mental health treatments through the development and scaling of science-backed psychedelic medicines globally.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research for psychedelics, is pleased today to announce the addition of Jerry White as Advisor to the Company.

A social entrepreneur, author, and humanitarian activist, Mr. White is a Professor of Practice at the University of Virginia. He is known for leading high-impact campaigns worldwide. Mr. White is a recognized leader of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines and a co-recipient of the 1997 Nobel Prize for Peace. White is a Senior Ashoka Fellow, recognized for a lifetime of social entrepreneurship in service to humanity. When he was 20, he lost his leg to a landmine while hiking in northern Israel and later co-founded Survivor Corps, created by and for survivors to help victims of war rebuild their lives.

"I'm thrilled today to be joining MINDCURE as an advisor. The company's ambition to improve access to mental health through new technologies and psychedelic medicines is timely and vital," said Jerry White. "I believe that my own experience learning to build resilience for trauma recovery, as well as engaging large audiences to power global movements, will help MINDCURE and this industry advance revolutionary wellness worldwide."

"Never shying away from audacious goals, driving transformational global movements, asking the toughest of questions, and translating them to strategy– this is what Jerry brings and why I am so thrilled to welcome him to the advisory board at MINDCURE," said Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO, MINDCURE. "It's an honour to welcome a truly noble and humane impact strategist to our advisory board. I look forward to working with Jerry on our visionary strategy to build mental wealth worldwide."

About Jerry White

Jerry White shares in the 1997 Nobel Prize for Peace awarded to the International Campaign to Ban Landmines. Known for leading high-impact campaigns, three of which led to international treaties. White has worked closely with the late Diana, Princess of Wales, and Her Majesty Queen Noor of Jordan. Later, under President Barack Obama, White served as U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, launching the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations, where he introduced data-driven diplomacy and advanced decision analytics to predict with high accuracy the outcomes of conflict and negotiations. A Senior Ashoka Fellow, he earned his BA with high honors from Brown University; an MBA from the University of Michigan; with theological study at Cambridge University and Honorary Degrees from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in NYC, the University of Massachusetts, and Caledonia University in Glasgow. He is a Professor of Practice at the University of Virginia, teaching on Religion, Violence, and Strategy while offering strategic advice to impact-minded investors and philanthropists.

The Company also announces it has granted a total of 305,000 stock options to certain employees and consultants pursuant to the terms the Company's incentive stock option plan ("Plan"). The stock options are exercisable: 10,000 at a price of $0.415 per share, 45,000 at a price of $0.43 per share, and 250,000 at a price of $0.465 per share, and subject to the terms of the Plan.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

MINDCURE is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO

Phone: 1-888-593-8995

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information presented in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding MINDCURE and its business. Forward-looking information inherently entails known and unknown risks and uncertainties about the future and actual results, performance or achievements contemplated by forward-looking statements made may be materially different from the results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by management of MINDCURE, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian economy and MINDCURE's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect MINDCURE's business; there will be a demand for MINDCURE's products in the future; no unanticipated expenses or costs arise; MINDCURE will be able to continue to identify products that make them ideal candidates for providing solutions for treating mental health; that the functional mushroom industry will continue to grow; that iSTRYM will be developed, optimized and operate as contemplated within the psychedelics industry; that the Company will be effective in obtaining the patents applied for synthesizing ibogaine, or synthesizing ibogaine, or developing synthesized ibogaine for research, medical or commercial use; or that MINDCURE will advance wellness worldwide.

Although MINDCURE has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information presented, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as no forward-looking information can be guaranteed.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MINDCURE does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Mind Cure Health Inc.

For further information: MINDCURE Investor Relations, [email protected], 1-888-593-8995; Jonathan L. Robinson CFA, Oak Hill Financial Inc., [email protected], 416-669-1001