MINDCURE Announces Pre- and Post-Psychedelic Therapy Adaptogen Supplements, Defining New Product Category

As psychedelic-assisted therapy develops, MINDCURE is endeavoring to identify opportunities to better support patients undergoing treatment. By partnering with nutritional scientists and formulators in the supplements industry, MINDCURE's goal is to become a leader in psychedelic therapeutic supports. These proprietary blends have been designed to help encourage an effective healing experience and to balance the brain's natural chemistry before and after psychedelic treatment by using safe and natural ingredients. MINDCURE's pre-treatment supplement, Mindful Preparation , is intended to enhance the therapeutic experience by promoting relaxation throughout the body, decreasing anxiety, balancing mood modifiers and enhancing sleep. MINDCURE's post-treatment supplement, Mindful Integration , is intended to provide personalized support of mood, liver and blood health throughout the integration procedure following psychedelic therapy sessions.

"Our mission as innovators within the psychedelic space is to identify areas of care where visionary thinking and leadership can be applied to transform and improve the experience of healing. First, we recognized the opportunity for psychedelic therapy and innovative digital therapeutics with iSTRYM, and now we're helping to ensure the best, individualized support possible for people throughout their healing journey," said Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO, MINDCURE.

About Mind Cure Health (MINDCURE) Inc.

MINDCURE exists as a response to the current mental health crisis and urgent calls for effective treatments. MINDCURE believes in the need to reinvent the mental health care model for patients and practitioners to allow psychedelics to advance into common and accepted care.

MINDCURE is focused on identifying and developing pathways and products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. MINDCURE is interested in exploring diverse therapeutic areas beyond psychiatry, including digital therapeutics, neuro-supports, and psychedelics, all to improve mental health.

