MindBeacon Signs New Service Agreement with Ontario Health

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - MindBeacon Holdings Inc. ("MindBeacon" or the "Company") (TSX: MBCN), a company specializing in the delivery of a comprehensive continuum of mental healthcare, using digital technologies, announces today that it has signed a new Service Agreement with Ontario Health (a Crown agency of the Government of Ontario). The new Service Agreement is in addition to our existing agreement and is effective from September 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022 providing funding to continue delivering Therapist Assisted internet Cognitive Behaviour Therapy ("Guided iCBT Programs") support to people experiencing depression, generalized or social anxiety, stress, trauma, or other mental health challenges. These services are available to eligible individuals in the province aged 16 years or older.

"We are proud to continue providing Ontarians with mental health support through this new Service Agreement with Ontario Health" said Dan Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer of MindBeacon. "MindBeacon's Guided iCBT Program provides health equity benefits supporting Ontarians, including access for underserviced rural areas, service outside typical office hours and continued support for marginalized groups that otherwise wouldn't have access to services through benefits insurance."

Mr. Clark stated further "Every single day hundreds of people access resources from MindBeacon. Whether it's our Guided iCBT Program funded by Ontario Health, or our other supports such as Live Therapy, Messaging Therapy, Peer-to-Peer Support and self-care mental wellness content – our goal is to provide choice and meet people where they are in their journey to better mental health. Therapy looks different for each individual that interacts with us, and that's how we provide the best experience and outcomes."

ABOUT MINDBEACON HOLDINGS INC.

MindBeacon provides a continuum of mental healthcare that includes self-guided psychoeducational and wellness content, Peer-to-Peer Support, Direct Messaging Therapy, Therapist Guided Programs and Live Therapy Sessions all offered virtually through its secure and private platform. As one of the first commercially available, digitally-native platforms to offer therapist-assisted internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy in Canada, MindBeacon's professional service is designed around end users – their health, their way. Working with employers, insurance carriers and government ministries, MindBeacon offers services that are accessible, available, affordable and, most importantly, proven to be effective. MindBeacon is changing the therapy landscape by making professional care available to every Canadian, no matter when, where and how they choose to access it.

