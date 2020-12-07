MindBeacon Holdings Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - MindBeacon Holdings Inc. ("MindBeacon") announced today that it has filed a preliminary base PREP prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (the "Preliminary Prospectus") for a proposed initial public offering of common shares (the "Offering"). The price of the common shares to be sold has not yet been determined.

The Offering is being led by TD Securities Inc. and Credit Suisse Securities (Canada), Inc. as joint bookrunners, Canaccord Genuity Corp. as co-lead underwriter and Bloom Burton Securities Inc., Beacon Securities Limited and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. as underwriters.

The Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to MindBeacon, the common shares and the Offering and is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the Preliminary Prospectus are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the common shares until a receipt for the final base PREP prospectus has been issued.

About MindBeacon

Established in 2015 through a partnership with CBT Associates, a psychologist-led private clinic specializing in evidence-based mental health therapy including CBT, MindBeacon is developing a comprehensive continuum of mental healthcare through our online BEACON platform ("BEACON") and in-clinic care. BEACON launched in 2017 as one of the first commercially available, digitally-native platforms offering therapist-assisted internet-based CBT in Canada. MindBeacon is using data to develop mental healthcare programs that are designed to address mental healthcare needs with effective, affordable and accessible therapy. With a protocol-driven therapeutic approach and the ability to deliver therapy through a team of regulated mental health professionals, BEACON is growing and is changing the therapy landscape. MindBeacon aims to provide a comprehensive and accessible service offering to support clients throughout their care journeys.

