Mind Cure Welcomes Dr. Jason Wallach to Scientific Advisory Board

Known globally for his industry research and expertise, Dr. Wallach will help to drive new areas of research and product development at Mind Cure

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) ("Mind Cure" or the "Corporation") is pleased today to announce the addition of Dr. Jason Wallach to the company's scientific advisory board. Highly regarded for his work in both drug development and pharmacological research, Dr. Wallach has a PhD in Pharmacology and Toxicology from University of the Sciences (Philadelphia, PA), where he currently teaches in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences as well as the Substance Use Disorders Institute.

Dr. Wallach is joining Mind Cure's scientific advisory board and will advise on research and drug discovery across the nootropic and psychedelic spectrum. "I am a believer in the potential to treat the mental health illnesses of today in novel ways with new medicines," said Dr. Wallach. "Mind Cure is putting together an impressive team of researchers, scientists and industry leaders. I look forward to working together with them and collaborating on new ways to treat mental health."

"We are building our operations to be completely rooted in science," said Philip Tapley, Chairman, President, and CEO. "By aligning with world-class scientists and researchers like Dr. Wallach, we will ensure that our operations, from research to product development, are driven by science and data first. Dr. Wallach's impeccable track record and specific industry experience puts him in the position to choose to work with anyone. We are honoured he chose Mind Cure and welcome him to the team with excitement."

Mind Cure believes that the mental health space is ready for transformation, and that innovation and investment will lead to a major disruption in how mental health is treated. Mind Cure intends to further its investigation into new product candidates and treatments which are effective in treating mental health. These new product candidates range from nootropics, psychoactive products, and psychedelic substances.

About Jason Wallach

Dr. Jason Wallach is an instructor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences as well as the Substance Use Disorders Institute at the University of the Sciences (Philadelphia, PA). He also holds an adjunct appointment at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University (Camden, NJ) and is an author on over 20 publications in peer-reviewed journal articles as well as numerous book chapters and popular press articles. Dr. Wallach has always been fascinated by how drugs could alter a person's reality and have a lasting impact. Now he and his team spend time in the lab researching how existing drugs, including psychoactive and dissociative drugs, and new formulations can best help patients.

Dr. Wallach has a PhD in Pharmacology and Toxicology from University of the Sciences and a BS in Cell and Molecular Biology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

Mind Cure is a mental health and wellness company with a mission to identify, develop and commercialize products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. It is the therapeutic potential of nootropics, psychoactive products, and psychedelic substances to treat the profound distress of a world suffering from a mental health crisis that led to the formation of Mind Cure.

