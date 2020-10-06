Mind Cure Welcomes Award-Winning Journalist and Science Researcher Hamilton Morris to Advisory Board

A trusted resource for millions worldwide as a psychoactive substances' expert, Mr. Morris is at the forefront of the psychedelic movement

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) ("Mind Cure" or the "Corporation") is pleased today to announce the addition of Hamilton Morris to the company's advisory board. Mr. Morris is a chemist, filmmaker, and science journalist. His research has allowed him to study psychoactive plants, fungi, and chemicals as well as the culture that surrounds them in more than thirty countries using an interdisciplinary approach that combines anthropology and chemistry.

In his role as advisor, Mr. Morris will bring his renowned scientific and anthropological approach to Mind Cure, and in so doing will support the team in advising on new product candidate opportunities and their merits. Mr. Morris has been an active member of the scientific community during the psychedelic renaissance and is well respected for both his novel and disciplined, science-first position in its advancement.

"The potential of psychedelics and new medicines to treat mental illness is significant," said Mr. Morris. "As a researcher and journalist, my work is always driven by science. I look forward to working with the team at Mind Cure as they research and discover new products to treat mental health."

Philip Tapley, Chairman, President, and CEO stated, "Hamilton is one of the most respected leaders in the industry. His research and journalistic work have helped bring attention to the opportunities available to improve the treatment of mental health through the use of new medicines and treatments. He will be another key piece of our advisory board as we move forward."

Mind Cure believes that a revolution is coming to the mental health space, and that innovation and investment will lead to a major disruption in how mental health is treated. With Hamilton, Mind Cure intends to further its investigation into new product candidates and treatments which are effective in treating mental health. These new product candidates range from nootropics to psychoactive products and psychedelic substances.

About Hamilton Morris

Hamilton Morris is a chemist, filmmaker, and science journalist. He is the director of the award-winning documentary series Hamilton's Pharmacopeia in which he explores the chemistry and traditions surrounding psychoactive drugs. His research has allowed him to study psychoactive plants, fungi, and chemicals as well as the culture that surrounds them in more than thirty countries using an interdisciplinary approach that combines anthropology and chemistry.

Hamilton attended the University of Chicago and The New School in New York City, where he studied anthropology and science. He frequently consults with media on the subject of psychoactive drugs and conducts pharmacological research at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

Mind Cure is a mental health and wellness company with a mission to identify, develop and commercialize products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. It is the therapeutic potential of nootropics, psychoactive products, and psychedelic substances to treat the profound distress of a world suffering from a mental health crisis that led to the formation of Mind Cure.

