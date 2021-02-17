Mind Cure Engages Dr. Dan Engle as Primary Investigator for Research in Traumatic Brain Injury with Psychedelics

Celebrated neurologist, psychiatrist and plant-medicine expert Dr. Dan Engle brings years of understanding of psychedelic medicine into research with Mind Cure.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("Mind Cure" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Dr. Dan Engle as Mind Cure's Primary Investigator Consultant. Dr. Engle is Board Certified in Psychiatry and Neurology, with a clinical practice that combines functional medicine, integrative psychiatry, neuro-cognitive restoration. He is celebrated for contribution to understanding of traumatic brain injury and concussion recovery with his book The Concussion Repair Manual. Dr. Engle is transitioning from his previous role as an advisor to Mind Cure.

Mind Cure has identified traumatic brain injury ("TBI") as a priority indication which shares important biological pathways1 associated to pain.2 Mind Cure will investigate the therapeutic potential of psychedelic compounds for TBI and related conditions. Dr. Engle will facilitate the translation of Mind Cure's traumatic brain injury research from pre-clinical to clinical.

"Mind Cure is fortunate that Dr. Engle has chosen to bring his expertise and clinical experience with trauma and head injury to lead Mind Cure's research efforts," said President and CEO Kelsey Ramsden. "Dr. Engle is a trusted resource whose guidance will be pivotal in leading this transformative research program. TBI issues not only affect individuals but also can have lasting effects on families and communities".

Traumatic brain injuries are a major cause of death and disability in North America and are increasing in number. From 2006 to 2014, the number of TBI-related emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and deaths increased by 53%. An average 32,000 people in the United States have died each day from injuries that include a traumatic brain injury. Those who survive can face effects that last a few days or the rest of their lives, and can include issues related to emotional functioning (e.g., personality changes, depression) along with impairments related to thinking or memory, movement and sensations, such as vision or hearing.3

About Dr. Dan Engle

Dr. Dan Engle is Medical Director of Kuya Institute for Transformational Medicine, consultant to numerous international plant-based healing and recovery centers. Specializing in psychiatry and neurology, Dr. Engle's clinical practice is based on regenerative medicine, orthomolecular psychiatry, integrative spirituality, and peak performance methods. His 2017 book The Concussion Repair Manual, a guidebook to recovering from traumatic brain injury, is celebrated by physicians and professional athletes alike. His subsequent Full Spectrum Medicine program accelerates healing by combining traditional medical practices with neuro-regenerative medical technologies, including psychedelic medicines. With dozens of appearances on popular podcasts like The Joe Rogan Experience and The Tim Ferriss Show, Dr. Engle is a widely regarded thinker on both the subjects of psychedelic medicine and traumatic brain injury.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

Mind Cure exists as a response to the current mental health crisis and urgent calls for effective treatments. Mind Cure believes in the need to reinvent the mental health care model for patients and practitioners to allow psychedelics to advance into common and accepted care.

Mind Cure is focused on identifying and developing pathways and products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. Mind Cure is interested in exploring diverse therapeutic areas beyond psychiatry, including digital therapeutics, neuro-supports, and psychedelics, all to improve mental health.

