Mind Cure Announces Retail Roll Out of Nootropics Lineup Across North America with Body Energy Club

Mind Cure's nootropic products are set to launch across 17 locations within North America starting Feb, 2021.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("Mind Cure" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mind Cure's three nootropic supplements, Focus, Energy, and Immunity, will be available in Body Energy Club locations to provide customers with a tactile, in-store shopping experience. Body Energy Club carries one of the widest varieties of high-quality supplements for individuals seeking to achieve peak performance.

"We are thrilled that Mind Cure's line of nootropic supplements will be joining the extensive array of wellness supplements offered at Body Energy Club. While we ready the release of our online store, we're eager for our wellness products to be made available for in-person purchase as well, starting in one of the most health-conscious area codes in the country," said Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO, Mind Cure.

About Body Energy Club

Body Energy Club was established in 2002, beginning with one store on Davie Street in Vancouver and growing to 17 locations (including franchises) in Vancouver and LA. Body Energy Club offers all-natural supplements and smoothies that promote overall health, weight loss, and brain function. Body Energy Club's original goal and founding principles involve making healthy lifestyle choices available and affordable for everyone by offering the widest selection of health products at the lowest possible price.

"We believe Mind Cure's focus on mental hygiene and wellness aligns well with our core values at Body Energy Club. We pride ourselves on carrying the best-in-class supplements at affordable prices. Mind Cure's line of functional mushrooms provide the kind of quality and careful formulation that our customers care about," said Grayson Williams, Co-Owner, Body Energy Club.

About Mind Cure's Nootropics

Mind Cure harnesses the benefits of nootropic mushrooms, which can promote daily mental hygiene and cognitive function. Mind Cure's current line of supplements include three functional mushroom-based nootropics (in powder and capsule form): Lion's Mane Focus, to enhance focus; Reishi Energy, to improve sleep & generate energy; and Turkey Tail Immunity, to promote immune-system function. Mind Cure sources fruiting bodies from purely organic farms in California, and sources mycelium from organic Canadian grains. Mind Cure continues to expand its nootropic products as the company discovers new potential through research and shifting regulations, identifying, and perfecting natural products that can help people achieve their best selves.

Mind Cure's current line of nootropics will be available for pre-order mid-January on our company website www.mindcurewellness.com .

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

Mind Cure exists as a response to the current mental health crisis and urgent calls for effective treatments. Mind Cure believes in the need to reinvent the mental health care model for patients and practitioners to allow psychedelics to advance into common and accepted care.

Mind Cure is focused on identifying and developing pathways and products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. Mind Cure is interested in exploring diverse therapeutic areas beyond psychiatry, including digital therapeutics, neuro-supports, and psychedelics, all to improve mental health.

