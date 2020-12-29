Mind Cure Announces Novel Supplement Product to Address Teen Wellness

Mind Cure announces all-natural supplement designed to relieve restlessness and nervousness in teens, to be released in early 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("Mind Cure" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its latest formulation, Mind Cure Teen, an all-natural supplement designed specifically to relieve nervousness, restlessness, and sleeplessness caused by mental stress in teens. Mind Cure has teamed with high-calibre formulators to broaden the impact and scalability of mental health remediation. The Company's current release will involve a North America-wide distribution of the teen formula available for pre-order on the Company's website in the first week of January, with delivery beginning mid-February. Mind Cure will expand digital retail opportunities for Mind Cure Teen globally by late 2021.

Teens are at an especially vulnerable life-stage as they learn to balance school, social circles and peer pressure, first relationships, and first jobs. While the causes of teen stress are countless, the Canadian Mental Health Association lists a number of repercussions connected to stress, including distractedness, behavioural issues, low energy, suffering grades, physical pain (such as headaches), mood changes and irritability, and many more.1

"Despite our society's focus on mental health and teen stress, there has lacked a natural solution on the market to alleviate the restlessness and nervousness that teens are facing now more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mind Cure President and CEO, Kelsey Ramsden.

About Mind Cure Teen

Mind Cure Teen comprises safe, all-natural ingredients including botanicals, minerals, and vitamins, and is free from any harmful chemicals. By meeting the standards laid out by California's Proposition 65, which ensures products do not contain harmful levels of hazardous chemicals,2 Mind Cure opens itself up to North America's supplement market, which is projected to reach $61.8 billion by 2025, growing annually by 7.1%.3

"Teen mental health is a tremendously underserved segment with real and significant need. As a mother, I am thrilled to offer an all-natural product for other parents out there who wish to support their teens in reducing stress, nervousness, and agitation. I believe that a routine of mental hygiene is just as important for our teens as routines of brushing teeth or taking vitamin C. Mind Cure Teen supplement is our first step in supporting young people. Down the road, our digital therapeutics will provide a way for teens to be further supported in the optimization of their own mental wellness to pursue their aspirations," said Ramsden.

About Mind Cure's Nootropic Offerings

Mind Cure is also pleased to update its plans to release the first in a number of nootropic products. Aside from Mind Cure Teen, the Company is releasing three nootropics offerings, available in both capsule and powder form. These include Mind Cure Lion's Mane Focus, Mind Cure Reishi Energy, and Mind Cure Turkey Tail Immunity. These products are designed to harness the natural benefits of nootropic mushrooms to enhance cognitive function. They are on track to launch in February 2021, and will be available for pre-order late-January.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

Mind Cure exists as a response to the current mental health crisis and urgent calls for effective treatments. Mind Cure drives to reinvent the mental health care industry for patients and practitioners.

Mind Cure is focused on identifying and developing pathways and products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. The Company is interested in exploring diverse therapeutic areas beyond psychiatry, including digital therapeutics, neuro-supports, and psychedelics, all to improve mental health.

