Mind Cure Announces Kelsey Ramsden as new Chief Operating Officer

The company bolsters its executive team with the addition of an industry leader and experienced entrepreneur

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) ("Mind Cure" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce today the hiring of Kelsey Ramsden as the company's new Chief Operating Officer. Mrs. Ramsden is an experienced entrepreneur, having founded, scaled and operated several innovative companies across Canada and the Caribbean. She also has deep industry relationships in the health and wellness space. In her role of COO, she will work closely with Mind Cure's executive team and advisory board to further position the company as an industry leader.

"I am thrilled to join Philip Tapley and the team at Mind Cure as they tenaciously pursue the important mission to change how mental health is treated," stated Mrs. Ramsden. "I believe in building trust. I've founded and scaled multiple businesses in my career and through them all, trust has been my focus - that means trust within my company, my industry and most importantly, with my customers. As COO of Mind Cure, I'll put my connections to use, on both the scientific side and the market side, to make sure that we're building trust into every step of the process, from the lab to the individual. Because people are trusting us with their mental wellness, which is the most important thing we have."

Philip Tapley, Mind Cure Founder, President and CEO, said, "We are thrilled to add a business leader of Mrs. Ramsden's caliber to the Mind Cure team. She has successfully built and scaled numerous companies and will serve an integral role as we attract top talent and scale our operations in line with our 5 Spheres business strategy."

In addition, Mind Cure is pleased to announce today that the company has been accepted to list its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the trading symbol (MCUR). The Company's shares are now cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the FSE. "We know that the mental health market is global by nature and are thrilled at this opportunity to open up Mind Cure investment access to European investors," stated Mr. Tapley.

About Mrs. Ramsden

Kelsey Ramsden has spent her life building and scaling businesses in novel and exciting ways. She was named one of Canada's 100 most powerful women, won Canada's #1 female entrepreneur two years in a row, and proudly serves as a Richard Branson Centre Mentor.

Kelsey also serves on the Entrepreneurship Council for the University of Western Ontario, where she is also a faculty member teaching Design Thinking. An accomplished keynote speaker and bestselling author, Kelsey holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario. Through her mix of corporate experience and unfiltered empathy, Kelsey looks forward to building customer trust into every step of Mind Cure's operations.

The Company has entered into a Marketing Services Agreement with Sandstone Media Inc. ("Sandstone") whereby Sandstone will provide to the Company a broad range of product and brand awareness, initially as to its branded Moonbeam Mushroom product line, marketing and media services, including message development, content creation, social media, advertising, marketing and retargeting, which may include related investor relations services. The Marketing Services Agreement has a term from September 28, 2020 to March 1, 2021 and the Company has agreed to pay Sandstone a total of US$360,000 for the services to be provided during the term. The Company has also engaged Psychedelic Finance to provide various services related to social media support for all Mind Cure press releases, market performance, product launches and general industry news as well as media advisory and strategic introductions.

The Company has issued a total of 96,000 common shares to Mrs. Ramsden pursuant to the terms of her executive employment agreement and a total of 50,000 common shares to an independent consultant, such shares being issued at a deemed price of $0.80 per share. The shares issued to Mrs. Ramsden and the independent consultant are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance.

Mind Cure believes that the mental health space is ready for transformation, and that innovation and investment will lead to a major disruption in how mental health is treated. Mind Cure intends to further its investigation into new product candidates and treatments which are effective in treating mental health. These new product candidates range from nootropics, psychoactive products, and psychedelic substances.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

Mind Cure is a mental health and wellness company with a mission to identify, develop and commercialize products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. It is the therapeutic potential of nootropics, psychoactive products, and psychedelic substances to treat the profound distress of a world suffering from a mental health crisis that led to the formation of Mind Cure.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Philip Tapley, Chairman, President, and CEO

Phone: 1-888-593-8995

