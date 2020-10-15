Mind Cure Announces Geoff Belair as Chief Technology Officer

Fintech executive has deep experience in developing and operating new and innovative technologies in highly regulated industries

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) ("Mind Cure" or the "Corporation") is pleased today to announce the hiring of Geoff Belair as the company's new Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Belair brings with him to Mind Cure a wealth of technology leadership experience in the highly regulated industries of fintech and insurance. He will lead the management and operations of Mind Cure's internal technology processes, team and the integration and development of future technology platforms.

"Mr. Belair is the right person at the right moment for Mind Cure as we build up our internal business operation processes and develop our own innovative technologies for the market," said Philip Tapley, Chairman, President, and CEO. "In particular, his experience building and managing complex technology systems in highly regulated environments will be key as we work to establish Mind Cure as a leader in the mental health treatment revolution that is underway."

Mind Cure's leadership team believes that technology is going to play a key role in the future of this industry, from a research and development standpoint to the associated treatments and therapies with doctors and patients. As Mind Cure's Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Belair will lead all efforts to ensure that Mind Cure is making the most effective investments and developments related to its internal processes and external technology platform.

"I am thrilled to join Mr. Tapley and the world class team at Mind Cure," said Geoff Belair. "I have spent the majority of my career in highly regulated industries and know the importance of building trust and security into all facets of technological teams and operations. Technology can have a significant impact on how mental health is treated, and I look forward to driving Mind Cure's mission forward through effective technology utilization."

About Geoff Belair

With over 30 years of experience in the fintech industry, Mr. Belair has built innovative and industry-leading technology solutions to drive operations forward. He possesses a unique combination of software architecture and design experience with a deep understanding of technology adoption and change management.

By leading and empowering multidisciplinary teams throughout his career, he has delivered ground-breaking and innovative solutions throughout the fintech industry. As a senior architect and creator of the Integration Services Team with Fincentric Corporation, a banking solutions company, he led successful implementations at Stanford University's Bank in Palo Alto California and American Express Bank in Singapore. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Information Technology at Westland Insurance.

The Company has granted a total of 200,000 stock options to Mr. Belair pursuant to the terms of his executive employment agreement and the Company's incentive stock option plan (the "Plan"). The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.79 and subject to the terms of the Plan.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

Mind Cure is a mental health and wellness company with a mission to identify, develop and commercialize products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. It is the therapeutic potential of nootropics, psychoactive products, and psychedelic substances to treat the profound distress of a world suffering from a mental health crisis that led to the formation of Mind Cure.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Philip Tapley, Chairman, President, and CEO

Phone: 1-888-593-8995

Investor Relations: [email protected]; 1-888-593-8995