MIND CURE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF LNG ENERGY'S SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPT FINANCING

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("Mind Cure" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with the Company's previously announced reverse takeover transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") with LNG Holdings Inc. (formerly known as LNG Energy Group Inc.) ("LNG Energy"), LNG Energy closed its private placement of 44,577,350 subscription receipts of LNG Energy (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.50 per Subscription Receipt (the "Subscription Receipt Financing") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $22.5 million.

The proceeds from the Subscription Receipt Financing will be used in connection with the Proposed Transaction and for general corporate purposes. For more information concerning the terms of the Subscription Receipt Financing, please see the news release of the Company dated June 9, 2023.

Advisors

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Eight Capital and Haywood Securities Inc. acted as agents (collectively, the "Agents") in the Subscription Receipt Financing. Cassels, Brock & Blackwell LLP (Canadian counsel), Clifford Chance LLP (US counsel), Dentons LLP (Colombian counsel) and Nauth PLC (US counsel) acted as legal advisors to LNG Energy. Wildeboer Dellelce LLP represented the Agents and Farris LLP represented Mind Cure.

About LNG Holdings Inc.

LNG Energy is a private company focused on the acquisition of natural gas production and exploration assets in Latin America. For more information, please visit www.lngenergygroup.com.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

Mind Cure was historically a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health.

