Mind Cure Announces Addition of Global Technology Leader Robert C. Hill to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("Mind Cure" or the "Company"), a leader in developing technology to create psychedelic-related treatments, is pleased to announce the addition of Rob Hill to the Board of Directors. Mr. Hill brings over twenty years of senior leadership experience in capital markets, and specific domain expertise in heavily regulated markets experiencing hyper-growth, big data and compliance management. He has extensive management and board-level experience applying his deep operational and financial knowledge to strategic leadership, technology innovation, financing and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Hill will replace Terese Gieselman on the Board.

Mind Cure is investing significant resources into its proprietary platforms, and this transition at the director level further enhances the Company's leadership in these key technology areas. Mind Cure has positioned itself as a technology leader in the psychedelics industry with its recently-announced proprietary iSTRYM and PsyCollage platforms, and continues to build the team needed to execute successfully on its robust technology strategy.

"Firstly, I would like to thank Ms. Gieselman for her help in guiding Mind Cure to where it is today, particularly with her financial and capital markets expertise," said Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO. "We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Hill to our Board of Directors. We strongly believe in the therapeutic importance and commercial potential of technology with regards to psychedelic drugs, treatments and therapies, and continue to build a world-class technology leadership group. Mr. Hill's track record of success in the capital markets and specific technology management expertise will add immense value to Mind Cure."

As part of its mission to identify, develop and commercialize products that enhance mental health and wellness, ease suffering and increasing productivity, Mind Cure is investing significantly in digital therapeutics technology. There is a particular focus on capturing, managing and enhancing data through the application of AI and machine learning, both with iSTRYM and PsyCollage.

Mr. Hill's extensive expertise in mergers and acquisitions will bring significant value to the Company as it pursues its aggressive growth plan, both organically and by acquisition.

"Throughout my career, I have worked extensively to embrace and adopt innovative technology and know the importance of employing analytics to extract meaningful insights," said Mr. Hill. "I look forward to helping Mind Cure's leadership team further establish the company as a technology leader in psychedelics, and advising on the strategic direction and M&A opportunities of the Company."

About Rob Hill

A recognized global technology and financial leader, Mr. Hill has experience in managing private and publicly traded cannabis, technology and financial services companies in Canada, the USA and Japan. He possesses an exceptional track record in developing high-performance teams and holds a Chartered Professional Accountant designation in British Columbia, Canada. He has helped numerous companies to scale production, operations and headcount, and has led several successful restructurings as well. Mr. Hill began his professional career with KPMG, served as a VP at Haywood Securities for a decade and most recently held the CFO position in the Technology and Media and Life Sciences industries. He has broad industry experience in the Technology & Media, Financial Services, and Life Sciences sectors.

The Company has issued a total of 250,000 stock options to Mr. Hill pursuant to the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan ("Plan"). The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.60 per share and subject to the terms of the Plan.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

Mind Cure exists as a response to the current mental health crisis and urgent calls for effective treatments. Mind Cure believes in the need to reinvent the mental health care model for patients and practitioners to allow psychedelics to advance into common and accepted care.

Mind Cure is focused on identifying and developing pathways and products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. Mind Cure is interested in exploring diverse therapeutic areas beyond psychiatry, including digital therapeutics, neuro-supports, and psychedelics, all to improve mental health.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by Mind Cure, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian economy and Mind Cure's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect Mind Cure's business; there will be a demand for Mind Cure's products in the future; no unanticipated expenses or costs arise; Mind Cure will be able to continue to identify products that make them ideal candidates for providing solutions for treating mental health; that the functional mushroom industry will continue to grow; Mind Cure will be able to build the necessary technology leadership team and achieve its growth plan, including investment in digital therapeutics technology and psychedelic-related treatments; Mr. Hill will be able to add value to Mind Cure as expected; and Mind Cure will be able to operate its business as planned. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what Mind Cure believes to be reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Canadian economy, Mind Cure's industry and Mind Cure's business, which may negatively impact, and may continue to negatively impact, Mind Cure and may materially adversely affect Mind Cure's investments, results of operations, financial condition, and Mind Cure's ability to obtain additional equity or debt financing, and satisfy its financial obligations; general economic conditions; future growth potential; competition for mental health and wellness investments; the addition of Mr. Hill to the Board of Directors may not help Mind Cure achieve its business goals as expected or at all; Mind Cure's investments in its proprietary platforms and growth plan may not be achieved or may not provide the anticipated benefits; and changes in legislation or regulations.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Mind Cure. The forward-looking information is stated as of the date of this news release and Mind Cure assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

