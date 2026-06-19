Minco Silver Announces Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Minco Silver Corporation (the "Company" or "Minco Silver") (TSX: MSV) (OTCQX: MISVF) (WKN: A0ESX5) is pleased to announce the voting results of its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

All matters outlined in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 22, 2026 (the "Information Circular") were approved by shareholders. The number of directors was set at four (4), and all director nominees were duly elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Director Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Ken Z. Cai 99.94 % 0.06 % Maria Tang 99.94 % 0.06 % George Lian 99.94 % 0.06 % Tim Sun 99.94 % 0.06 %

Shareholders also approved the following resolutions:

99.94% in favour of setting the number of directors at four;

of setting the number of directors at four; 99.94% in favour of appointing Lixin & Ethos LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing year; and

of appointing Lixin & Ethos LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing year; and 99.91% in favour of transacting other business as described in the Information Circular.

Detailed voting results are available in the Report of Voting Results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ on June 18, 2026.

About Minco Silver : Minco Silver Corporation (TSX: MSV; OTCQX: MISVF; WKN: A0ESX5) is a Canadian public company focused on the exploration and development of high-potential mineral resource projects. The Company's flagship assets include the Fuwan Silver Project and the Changkeng Gold Project, both located approximately 45 kilometres southwest of Guangzhou City, China. Minco Silver continues to evaluate and pursue new acquisition opportunities to enhance long-term shareholder value.

SOURCE Minco Silver Corporation

For more information on Minco Silver, please visit the Company's website at www.mincosilver.com or contact Renee Lin at 1-888-288-8288 or (604) 688-8002, [email protected]