Minco Base Metals Corporation Completes Privatization

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Minco Base Metals Corporation (the "Company") announces that it has completed the going private transaction approved by shareholders at a special general meeting held on July 8, 2020. All issued shares of the Company have been consolidated on a one (1) new for 800,000 old shares basis effective September 15, 2020 and all fractional shares resulting from the consolidation have been redeemed at a price of $0.79 per share.

The Company's depositary, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, has mailed a letter of transmittal to fractional shareholders containing instructions as to how fractional shares are to be tendered in exchange for payment of the redemption price.

MINCO BASE METALS CORPORATION

"Maria Tang", Chairman

Independent Directors Committee

For further information: Suite 2060 - 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, B.C., Canada V6E 3R5, Tel: 604-688-8002, 1-888-871-8688