Mimi's Rock to Open Flagship Store on Alibaba's Tmall Global, World's Largest Cross-Border E-Commerce Marketplace with 500M Monthly Active Users

Best-selling health and wellness nutraceutical and beauty brands Dr Tobias and Maritime Naturals to soon be available on Tmall - China's Leading E-Commerce Provider

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp., (the "Company") (TSXV: MIMI) (OTCQB: MIMNF) today announced it has received approval to open a flagship online store in China, with Alibaba's Tmall Global ("Tmall"), the dominant online platform for cross-border eCommerce in mainland China. The Company continues to execute on its primary strategic mandate of expanding their best-selling brands Dr Tobias and Maritime Naturals to new growth markets and anticipates additional market expansion in the coming months.

Tmall is Alibaba's dedicated B2C e-commerce platform with over 500 million buyers, 50,000 merchants, boasting 70,000 brands. With a renewed focus on wellness, the health supplements market is on the rise and China is projecting strong retail growth. Mimi's Rock and its company of brands can now sell directly to millions of customers throughout China, introducing products like Dr Tobias' #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil (on Amazon.com), Colon 14-Day Cleanse and Maritime Naturals Retinol Moisturizer. These brands are an ideal fit for this growing market.

"Expanding Mimi's Rock proprietary supplement, nutraceutical and beauty care product brands into new markets has been one of our top strategic priorities. We have evidence we can be successful in selling our products on Amazon and believe we can replicate that success via other major online marketplaces like Tmall," stated David Kohler, CEO of Mimi's Rock. "We are confident our brands are well positioned to meet Chinese consumers' growing interest in top rated health supplements and beauty care products, and we look forward to introducing the millions of Chinese consumers to the quality for which Mimi's Rock brands are known."

About Mimi's Rock Corp.:

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which market and sells its products under the Dr Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brand names. The Dr Tobias brand features over 30 products, including the top-selling Colon 14-Day Cleanse and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals products focus on skin and beauty care. Products sold under the All Natural and Maritime Naturals brand names are made in Canada and registered with Health Canada and under the EU Cosmetics Act. All Natural Advice has been featured on BNN as a top selling skincare brand in Canada, and has been rated the #1 Beauty Brand on Amazon Canada for the past four years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Please refer to the 2020 Annual Financial Statements for more details on the Company's calculation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Please visit www.mimisrock.com or www.sedar.com for the Company's recent filings.

For further information: David Kohler - CEO, 905-330-5081, [email protected]; Bill Mitoulas - Investor Relations, 416-479-9547, [email protected]

