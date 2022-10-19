MIMI'S ROCK SKIN CARE BRAND ALL NATURAL ADVICE FEATURED IN AMAZON CANADA - SMALL BUSINESS EMPOWERMENT REPORT

SELECTED TO REPRESENT CANADIAN BUSINESSES AT THE 2022 KICK-OFF WITH THE FEDERAL MINISTER OF INTERNATIONAL TRADE

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp., (the "Company") (TSXV: MIMI) (OTCQB: MIMNF) is pleased to announce its skin care brand, ALL NATURAL ADVICE was featured in the Amazon Canada Small Business Empowerment Report 2021 and was selected to represent Canadian Businesses at the 2022 kick-off to Small Business Week, highlighting the Government of Canada's support to help small businesses innovate and grow. Attending the event was the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development.

"It is a proud moment to see our Canadian skin care brand, All Natural Advice, represent Canadian businesses at the federal level" commented David Kohler, CEO. "Since All Natural's founding in 2013, the company's growth and international success is a testament to the passion we have as a Canadian business and our commitment to meet and exceed our client's expectations. We have continued that tradition with Mimi's Rock over the last several years and look forward to further growth as we expand our market internationally."

About Mimi's Rock Corp.:

Mimi's Rock Corp. ( www.mimisrock.com ) is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which markets and sells products under the Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brand names. The Dr. Tobias brand features over 30 products, including the top-selling Colon 14-Day Cleanse and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals products focus on skin and beauty care. Products sold under the All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brand names are made in Canada and registered with Health Canada and under the EU Cosmetics Act. All Natural Advice has been featured on BNN as a top selling skincare brand in Canada, and has been rated the #1 Beauty Brand on Amazon Canada for the past four years.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the expected timing of filing the Required Filings. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including that the Required Filings may not be completed in the time expected, and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur on the terms or in the time expected, or at all, or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Mimi's Rock Corp.

For further information: Mimi's Rock Corp., David Kohler, Chief Executive Officer, T: +1 (905) 330 - 5081, [email protected]