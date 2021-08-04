Mimi's Rock reports Q2 2021 results

Return to strong earnings despite FX headwinds

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. (TSXV: MIMI) (OTCQB: MIMNF) (the "Company"), an online dietary supplement and wellness company, today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ending June 30, 2021.

"Our 2021 second quarter was one of our best since the start of the global pandemic, from an in-market performance perspective," commented CEO, David Kohler. "Our unit volumes were robust, and despite a significant foreign currency exchange headwind, we saw a lift of almost $1 million dollars in EBITDA, versus the prior quarter. This was driven in part by net price increases and the corresponding reduction in COGS (as a percentage of revenue). We expect this trendline to continue as we move into the back half of the year."

Second Quarter Highlights

Revenues in Q2 2021 were $9.7 million, compared to $10.9 million in the same period last year.

Second quarter 2021 revenues were the strongest since the same period a year ago for the Company's DTI business. On a constant-currency basis, revenues were similar to Q2 2020. Reported revenues were impacted by the lower US dollar in the period, accounting for most of the difference in total revenue from the prior year period.

Margin improvements as a result of less discounting compared to Q1 2021, allowed EBITDA to remain strong and considerably up from last quarter.

The Company's skin care businesses continued to perform well in the second quarter of 2021. Though gross revenues were not as high as in the first quarter of 2021, total margins remained consistent as lower discounting was applied, resulting in overall higher average selling prices.

Total sales unit volumes were higher in both the supplements and skincare business in Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020.

Gross margin for Q2 2021 was $7.2 million, or 74.4%, compared to $7.6 million, or 69.8% in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $1.1 million, compared to $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Similarly, Adjusted EBITDA, which adds back non-cash stock-based compensation and foreign exchange losses was $1.1 million for Q2 2021, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million for Q2 2020.

Net income for Q2 2021 was $0.5 million ($0.01 per share), compared to $0.9 million ($.02 per share) for Q2 2020.

Summary of Quarterly Results

(in 000's) Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Revenue 9,744 9,758 9,134 9,774 10,943 10,435 7,717 8,755 EBITDA 1,101 149 756 1,243 1,584 1,099 (1,356) 627 Adjusted EBITDA 1,126 212 603 1,166 1,573 1,228 (1,220) 903 Net Income 502 (233) 523 546 928 282 (2,460) (243)

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call tomorrow to discuss these results and take questions from investors. Details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021



Time: 1:00pm Eastern Time



Dial-in: 1-800 319 4610 or





1-604 638 5357

About Mimi's Rock Corp.:

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which market and sells its products under the Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brand names. The Dr. Tobias brand features over 30 products, including the top-selling Colon 14-Day Cleanse and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals products focus on skin and beauty care. Products sold under the All Natural and Maritime Naturals brand names are made in Canada and registered with Health Canada and under the EU Cosmetics Act. All Natural Advice has been featured on BNN as a top selling skincare brand in Canada, and has been rated the #1 Beauty Brand on Amazon Canada for the past four years.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Please refer to the 2020 Annual Financial Statements for more details on the Company's calculation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

