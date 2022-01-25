Mimi's Rock Launches Dr. Tobias Vitamin D-3 and Dr. Tobias Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies in Canada; Company to host Instagram Event

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp., (the "Company") (TSXV: MIMI) (OTCQB: MIMNF) is pleased to announce its top selling supplements brand, Dr. Tobias, is expanding its Canadian product selections with Dr. Tobias Vitamin D3 and Dr. Tobias Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies.

Dr. Tobias health supplements, including Dr. Tobias Omega 3 Fish Oil, Probiotics 30 Billion and Adult Multivitamin, are currently available on Amazon.ca. These products will be joined by Dr. Tobias Vitamin D-3 (to support bone and teeth health) and Dr. Tobias Apple Cider Vinegar (to aid in overall health and digestion). Canadian consumers can now enjoy these popular supplements as part of a healthier living regime.

"Our goal is to provide our Canadian customers with top products from the Dr. Tobias brand. As a Canadian based company, we are focused on delivering high-quality products here in Canada and internationally. We are happy to fill the demand for premium supplements as more people look to improve their health and wellness," said Dave Kohler, CEO of Mimi's Rock.

To learn more about how to incorporate vitamins and supplements into a healthy lifestyle, join members of our team and special guest Caleigh Rykiss (@caleighfit), Canadian Wellness Expert for the Dr. Tobias Healthier Version of You event on Instagram Live Wednesday January 26, 2022 @ 7:00 pm @Drtobiashealth.

About Mimi's Rock Corp.:

Mimi's Rock Corp. (www.mimisrock.com) is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which markets and sells its products under the Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brand names. The Dr. Tobias brand features over 30 products, including the top-selling Dr. Tobias Colon 14-Day Cleanse and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals products focus on skin and beauty care. Products sold under the All Natural and Maritime Naturals brand names are made in Canada and registered with Health Canada and under the EU Cosmetics Act. All Natural Advice has been featured on BNN as a top selling skincare brand in Canada, and has been rated the #1 Beauty Brand on Amazon Canada for the past four years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Please refer to the 2020 Annual Financial Statements for more details on the Company's calculation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Please visit www.mimisrock.com or www.sedar.com for the Company's recent filings.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Mimi's Rock Corp.

For further information: David Kohler, CEO, 905-330-5081, [email protected]