Mimi's Rock Launches Dr. Tobias Brand on iHerb and eVitamins Portals, Announces Organizational Changes

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. (TSXV: MIMI) (the "Company"), an online dietary supplement and wellness company, is pleased to announce the launch of Dr. Tobias products with two new online retailers: iHerb and eVitamins. In addition the Company announced its first sales via Amazon Japan under its All Natural Advice brand. (Amazon Japan is the 4th largest Amazon marketplace worldwide.) The two new channel expansions mark a breakthrough in the scale and availability for the Dr. Tobias brand. iHerb is one of the largest US-based e-commerce retailers, while eVitamins ships to over 85 countries worldwide.

'We are thrilled to offer our products on these two well-established wellness platforms. It allows Mimi's Rock to increase the discoverability of its Dr. Tobias products, to acquire new customers, while offering existing customers an enhanced shopping channel experience," added David Kohler, CEO of Mimi's Rock.

The Company also announced several organizational changes. Effective January 1st, 2021, Telfer Hanson will step away from his roles as Executive Chair of Mimi's Rock Corp., Managing Director of DTI GmbH, and Managing Director of Mimi's Rock GmbH (two German subsidiaries), however, he will retain the role of Chairman of the Board of Mimi's Rock Corp. Effective immediately, Chirag Patel has been named Chief Operating Officer of Mimi's Rock. Previously, Chirag held the position of V.P. of Operations and Strategy. Andrew Patient, in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer of Mimi's Rock, will become the Managing Director of DTI GmbH and Mimi's Rock GmbH. "These changes are in lock-step with the Company's growth strategy and create better overall alignment within the organization," commented David Kohler.

About Mimi's Rock Corp.

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which market and sells its products under the Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brand names. The Dr. Tobias brand features over 30 products, including the top-selling Colon 14-Day Cleanse and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals products focus on skin and beauty care. Products sold under the All Natural and Maritime Naturals brand names are made in Canada and registered with Health Canada and under the EU Cosmetics Act. All Natural Advice has been featured on BNN as a top selling skincare brand in Canada, and has been rated the #1 Beauty Brand on Amazon Canada for the past four years.

Please visit www.mimisrock.com or the Company's profile on www.sedar.com for the Company's recent filings.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Mimi's Rock Corp.

For further information: David Kohler, CEO, 905-330-5081, [email protected]

Related Links

https://mimisrock.com/#home

