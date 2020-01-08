Mimi's Rock Corp. Signs Exclusive Agreement for Distribution of Brands in People's Republic of China

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. ("Mimi's Rock" or the "Company") (TSXV:MIMI) an online dietary supplement and wellness company operating the Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brands, is pleased to announce the Company has entered into an exclusive agreement with WestGoods Inc. (the "Buyer") for the sale of our brands in The People's Republic of China.

The Supply Agreement with the Buyer is for a term of five years and includes minimum sales requirements for the Buyer to maintain the license. WestGoods Inc. has been successfully distributing the recently-acquired All Natural Advice products for the past six months and will now expand distribution with the sale of our Dr. Tobias and Maritime Narurals lines.

"We have promised our shareholders consistent expansion of distribution channels and we continue to meet that commitment. When we acquired the Dr. Tobias brand eighteen months ago, our sales were to the US market only. Our product lines are now sold in the US, Canada, Germany the UK, Italy, Australia and China" said Dave Kohler, CEO of Mimi's Rock.

About Mimi's Rock Corp.:

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which operates the Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brands. The brand features over 30 products including the top selling colon cleansing product and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. The Omega 3 Fish Oil is also the 4th largest subscribe & save product on Amazon.com. Mimi's Rock has rapid growth plans to continue to expand into global markets. For more information, visit https://mimisrock.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of Bloom Burton and its conference, Mimi's Rock Corp.'s business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced herein, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company's judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

